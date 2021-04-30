Learning lessons in life's dry times

Looking back, I can see the friendships made or strengthened during that time.

Because I knew what it was like to work very hard, yet still face the possibility of being fired, I was more compassionate when loved ones — who’d tried so hard — lost jobs.

For a few years, my late husband and I led a singles group, because we knew what it was like to be single. When we could, we tried to help people in need, because we’d had tough financial times. Because we’d been picked on in school, we tended to spot and include folks on the sidelines.

There were fun lessons, too.

Teaching Bible stories to Sunday school kids helped me learn to explain them in ways adults can understand in these columns. My cooking mishaps became column examples. So did the escapades of our goofy dogs.

But if I’d never struggled with weight loss, frantically searched for a lost dog or wondered how I’d ever get a pile of work done, I wouldn’t have seen our faithful God carry me through these and other situations and I probably couldn’t empathize with others facing a myriad of challenges.