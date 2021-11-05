Lessons about God from a juggler

David Cain is a “Juggler for Jesus.”

The man from Middletown, Ohio, juggles balls, rings and swords. I wrote about him last week before his performance at the Fall Festival in Fremont Alliance Church.

He reminds me of a story I read years ago.

It’s called “Our Lady’s Juggler.”

Written by Anatole France, it’s the story of a poor juggler named Barnaby, who goes from city to city performing tricks.

It’s a hard life and while he does well during good weather, he suffers from hunger and cold in the winter.

One day, a monk encounters Barnaby on the road. Barnaby admits he’d give up his trade if he could enter the monastic life.

Recognizing that Barnaby is a simple man who deeply loves God and the Virgin Mary, the monk says he’ll make sure the now-former juggler will join the monastery.

Barnaby becomes a monk, but soon realizes he has none of the talent of his brothers who make beautiful artwork or write lovely poetry.

And he’s very sad.

One day, however, Barnaby starts going to the chapel, where he begins spending a lot of time.

His sadness vanishes.

Eventually, two older monks watch through the door to see what he’s doing.

They’re aghast to find him juggling in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary.

The Prior figures the simple juggler has lost his wits.

The three prepare to remove him, when they see Virgin use the fold of her garment to wipe the sweat from the juggler’s forehead.

The Prior bows with his face to the floor, repeating the words of Christ:

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”

Do I really think a statue — even of Christ’ mother — really wiped a juggler’s brow?

Well, no.

But I love the story, which basically says we can use a variety of talents to serve the Lord.

I believe God cherishes a deed lovingly done for his glory — even if it’s not a traditional one — much more than one done out of pride, no matter how well it’s performed.

Years ago, we brought our beagle, Jughead, into the fellowship hall for a children’s church skit.

I wondered if adults would frown at the thought of a dog in the church.

But the kids loved it.

I have such fond memories of those silly skits — using an umbrella like a baseball bat to hit oranges that were tossed to me or riding into the room on a scooter with a toy monkey around my neck.

Kathy Howerton was our children’s church leader and a genius at coming up with skits and she’d let me be an absolute goofball.

I loved it and I’d have swung from the ceiling if they’d let me.

Something about insurance liability kept me from getting too wacky.

So many years have passed since then.

The other night, I watched David’s act during the festival.

He’s very talented.

David tossed balls behind his back and clubs high in the air — and caught them.

He tossed colored bowls into a bowl atop his head. He spun two swirling balls on one finger.

At one point, he tossed a tri-wing boomerang and caught it on a spoon in his mouth.

The trick became an object lesson as David told how the boomerang must always be turning to sail through the air.

If it stops, it won’t work.

It will fall.

“I think the Christian life is a lot like a boomerang. The Bible says we’re always supposed to be turning to God,” he said.

Christians must turn to God through the Bible and prayer and, indeed, turn every part of our lives over to him.

“If we don’t turn to God and his ways, we’re never going to get very far in our relationship with him,” he said.

That was one of my favorite messages.

During other juggling acts, David told how Jesus healed people and taught them about God and his kingdom. He talked about how Jesus died on the cross and was placed in a tomb and rose from the dead.

David said he was 12 years old when he gave his life to Christ, placing his trust in Jesus to go to heaven.

“You know, a hundred years from now, a thousand years from now, a million years from now, it’s not going to matter that I can juggle,” he said. “But what will certainly matter is that I gave my life to Jesus. The same thing’s true for all of you.”

As Christians, we know if we believe Jesus died on the cross for our sins and rose again, repent of our sins and ask Christ to come into our hearts and be our Lord and Savior that we can spend eternity with him.

I did that years ago and I’m learning to trust him more all the time.

I’m glad David came to Fremont to share his skills.

And honestly, I now wish I’d known how to do a little juggling back when I was a Sunday school and children’s church teacher.

That could have been a lot of fun.

Even so, I’m grateful to our God, who so generously supplies us with the skills we need as we lean on him.

I believe we’ll worship God in heaven.

But I also hope we’ll see saints using all sorts of talents for his glory, whether it’s:

Creating beautiful paintings;

Playing lovely songs;

Or even juggling a few colorful balls.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

