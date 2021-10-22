Lessons from seeds

How do you grow a lesson from a seed?

Jesus was an expert at it.

Christ told parables about seeds and harvests that continue to inspire people more than 2,000 years later.

Recently, I had the awesome privilege of writing about the harvest festival at St. John Lutheran Church, Cuming County Line. The church is in a rural area where people have farmed for generations.

Worshipers heard a seed-related Bible story found in the New Testament book of Matthew, Chapter 13.

In this account, Christ tells a story about a sower planting seeds.

The seed falls in different places, which are:

* A path. Birds then eat the seeds that fall there.

* Rocky ground. Plants sprout quickly. But without soil depth, the plants are scorched by the sun and wither away.

* Among thorns. The thorns grow up and choke the plants.

* Good ground. The seeds grow and produce good and even abundant amounts of grain.

Why did Jesus tell this story? Was he just giving the crop report? Some helpful growing tips?

Or what he going deeper?

Here’s the correlation:

* Birds eating seed on the path. This is like when someone hears the word of God and doesn’t understand it. The evil one snatches away what was planted in that person’s heart.

* Rocky ground and no root. This person hears the word and immediately responds enthusiastically. But the word doesn’t really take root and when the excitement wears off and tough times arise, the person falls away from the faith.

* Thorns. This is like a person who hears the word of God, but the worries of the world and deceitful desires for wealth choke it out.

* Good soil. This is like someone who hears and understands the word and produces a plentiful harvest.

What’s that person like?

It could be someone with a big ministry that benefits lots of people.

But I wonder if the person who produces a plentiful harvest isn’t a little bit like my mom, Evelyn.

Mom was an unassuming woman who never tried to draw attention to herself. She was kind to other people and I heard more than one person say “If anybody ever lived her faith, it was Evelyn Real.”

My mom believed in Jesus with all her heart. And even after her health started to fail, she still proclaimed the Gospel message, telling the pastor she knew Jesus died for our sins so those who believe can have eternal life.

Mom never built any huge church buildings.

But she kept our house clean. She mowed lawns and cleared snow when my dad was out making a living driving a truck.

And she took good care of me.

Mom never chaired any large committees.

But she helped the kids in my Girl Scout Troop earn a music badge and — using and old black typewriter — she typed reports about the Ladies Aid church group meetings.

Mom never hosted any big fundraisers.

But she dropped coins into a little blue box on her bedroom dresser. The coins were for the missions offering.

God’s word was planted so deeply in my mom’s heart and while she may not have done anything spectacular by the world’s standards, she certainly produced a harvest.

Throughout the years, I’ve had relatives tell me how much they loved my mother and friends speak fondly of her. I’d like to think she sowed a little of God’s goodness into all of our hearts and that our Lord is very pleased with her.

Mom has been gone from this earth for 28 years and my dad for 25, but I trust that they’re in heaven.

And while their planting and harvesting days on earth are over, the rest of us still have work to do.

It’s not always easy.

Life can become very tiring at times. Days can melt into weeks, months and years, but I believe God understands planters and harvesters better than anybody.

He knows we get tired and crabby. He knows we’ll complain and not always appreciate all the ways he helps us.

But he still loves and guides us as we plow ahead.

He gives us seasons to work and seasons to rest and teaches us how to wait for the harvests we long to see.

What’s more, Jesus understood the significance of a single seed.

Before his death on a cross, Jesus said: “Very truly I tell you, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.” (John 12:24)

Some translations say “it produces much fruit.”

This is a metaphor of Christ’s death, burial in a tomb and resurrection. Through his single death comes life to all those who believe in him.

After my late husband Chuck died, a dear friend mentioned Christ’s parable of the grain of wheat.

I hated losing the love of my life and I was pain on two legs for a long time.

But I believe people who attended Chuck’s funeral were impacted when hearing about his life. Still others have been impacted through columns I’ve written about him.

From a dark and tragic loss has come fruit — both beautiful and sweet.

If I’d had to choose between keeping my husband around longer on this earth and writing columns and giving talks, I’d rather have kept Chuck.

Yet I trust the God who sees the future that I do not.

He is the God who works things out and helps me at every turn.

Our God knows what he’s doing.

He knows we’ve lived in a fallen world ever since Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. He knows we’ll have tough times.

But he takes care of us.

And Jesus tells us through his word that: “…if you have faith like a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matt. 17:20)

God can bring good out of bad and is an expert at growing our faith. I love what I read in Paul’s letter to the Philippians:

“I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.” (Philippians 1:6)

The Scriptures tell of Christ’s return for his church in 1 Thessalonians 4, which reads:

“For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever….”

That will be quite a harvest.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

