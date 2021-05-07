Lessons learned from dogs

He puts wine and oil on the guy’s wounds and bandages them. He transports the man — not in a rescue squad with flashing lights — but on his own donkey.

The Samaritan cares for the man at an inn and then gives the innkeeper some money. He tells the innkeeper to take care of the man and if any more funds are needed, he’ll reimburse him when he returns.

While he told many parables, I believe Jesus based his stories on real-life occurrences and situations with genuine consequences.

And I don’t want to end up like the rich man, who ignored Lazarus.

As that story continues, Lazarus dies. Angels carry him to Abraham (one of Christ’s ancestors) in paradise.

The rich man dies and is buried. He ends up in Hades, where he’s in torment.

He looks up and sees Abraham with Lazarus at his side.

“Father Abraham, have pity on me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, because I am in agony in this fire,” the man says.

I can imagine the tenderness in Abraham’s voice as he replies: