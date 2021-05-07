Lessons learned from dogs

My dad said I scared him when I was a little kid, because I’d run up to any dog.
Guess my affinity for canines began early.
I read every book about dogs I could in elementary school.
When I was older, I noticed Scriptures about them, too. So it caught my attention when I spotted something about dogs in the story of a rich man and a beggar named Lazarus.
The story is found in the book of Luke, chapter 16.
At this point, Jesus has been telling parables, stories that help us understand how God works.
Jesus then shares an unforgettable story.
A well-dressed, rich man lives in luxury. Lying outside his gate is a beggar, named Lazarus, who’s covered with sores.
Lazarus would love to eat the scraps that fall from the rich guy’s table.
Then comes the part that hits me: The dogs lick the beggar’s sores.
I know that sounds disgusting. We’d rather read over that quickly and get to the next verse.
But as a dog lover, I have a hard time getting past this.
Why?
Because dogs lick.
They lick out of excitement — like when they’re so happy to see you after you’ve been away.
It’s how they show love.
After her puppies are born, a mama dog will lick them to stimulate breathing.
And yes, they lick wounds. Experts say they do this for comforting and cleaning purposes, but their mouths have bacteria so the latter might not be such a good idea.
At any rate, it’s not surprising to read that dogs licked Lazarus.
But if dogs lick to provide comfort, it’s sad to think they had more compassion for Lazarus than his fellow humans.
And I’ve come to this conclusion:
I don’t want a dog doing my job.
Don’t worry. I’m not going to lick your arm.
But something’s wrong if a dog or any other animal is showing more sympathy than we are to our neighbors.
In defining the term “neighbors,” Jesus told a parable of a man who is robbed, beaten and left for dead.
Two religious men pass by, but a Samaritan — a guy from an unpopular group of people — stops.
He’s an ancient-day paramedic.
He puts wine and oil on the guy’s wounds and bandages them. He transports the man — not in a rescue squad with flashing lights — but on his own donkey.
The Samaritan cares for the man at an inn and then gives the innkeeper some money. He tells the innkeeper to take care of the man and if any more funds are needed, he’ll reimburse him when he returns.
While he told many parables, I believe Jesus based his stories on real-life occurrences and situations with genuine consequences.
And I don’t want to end up like the rich man, who ignored Lazarus.
As that story continues, Lazarus dies. Angels carry him to Abraham (one of Christ’s ancestors) in paradise.
The rich man dies and is buried. He ends up in Hades, where he’s in torment.
He looks up and sees Abraham with Lazarus at his side.
“Father Abraham, have pity on me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, because I am in agony in this fire,” the man says.
I can imagine the tenderness in Abraham’s voice as he replies:
“Son, remember that in your lifetime, you received your good things, while Lazarus received bad things, but now he is comforted here and you are in agony.”
Even if Lazarus wants to help the man, he can’t.
Abraham says a great chasm is in place so those who want to go from paradise to Hades can’t.
Nobody from Hades can cross over into paradise.
Wow.
It’s a sobering story that makes me consider how I treat others.
Do I see the needy who are at my gate?
Mr. Rich Guy probably didn’t stay in his house all the time. Surely, he went out once in a while.
How many times did he pass Lazarus and do nothing?
We may not have a homeless person lying on the sidewalk in front of our house.
But do we heed the call at work, church or elsewhere to help those in need?
Or do we pass by?
Do we think someone else who’s wealthier and has more time will help?
I know we’re not saved by doing good deeds. We’re saved by God’s marvelous grace through our faith in him. (Ephesians 2:8)
We don’t buy our way into heaven.
It’s a free gift from God.
Yet we show our love for God by helping others.
I don’t think love is necessarily a warm, gushy feeling.
Most of the time, it’s just doing the right thing.
Jesus told his disciples, “If you love me, keep my commands.”
And he said the two greatest commandments are:
“To love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind,”
And to “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Loving one’s neighbor isn’t always easy. Neither is giving time or money.
So I ask God to give me wisdom and to help me do what he wants me to do.
It can take a Holy Spirit nudge to do something.
Or the reminder of some dogs who were the only ones willing to comfort a beggar.
The other day, I was writing with my little dog, Miracle, curled up in my lap.
Looking at her, I believe it’s true: Dogs don’t see with their eyes. They see with their hearts.
And I think that’s the way Jesus sees, too.
Where we see a beggar covered in sores, he sees a beautiful soul awaiting eternity.
I don’t believe our Lord is impressed by fancy clothes and titles.
Think about it.
Jesus was born in a stable. He walked dusty roads. He wouldn’t have made the cover of Galilee’s Glamour magazine.
“He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him,” the prophet Isaiah said, “nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.”
Jesus knew what it was like to be degraded.
“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering,” Isaiah wrote. “Like one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not.”
Jesus could relate to folks like Lazarus and I believe he told the story to help keep people from ending up like that rich man.
Today, we train dogs to guide the blind, search for the lost, help protect our cities and comfort the hurting.
But they can’t write a check for a charitable donation or whip up a batch of soup.
For as talented as dogs are there’s just some things we need to do for our neighbors.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.