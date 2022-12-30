Lessons learned via old stories

The elderly man gave me an incredulous look.

Couldn’t I see the tragedy in such a loss of livestock?

I obviously wasn’t getting it.

Many decades earlier, my grandma Mae was a young girl who lived with her sister and their Quaker grandparents on an Iowa farm.

They had a harrowing experience involving hogs, which my Aunt Ena wrote about years later.

I shared that story in a column in the Fremont Tribune.

As the story goes, my grandma and her sister dressed in traditional Quaker garb – complete with little hats like Amish women wear.

They braided their thick hair, while wishing they could wear a short, attractive style like Alice Castle, a popular entertainer at that time.

One day, when their grandparents went to town, the girls decided to update their look.

But before she left, the Quaker grandma mixed a batch of bread dough and told them not to let it “sour,” which I think can make you sick.

Anyway, while the bread was rising, the girls decided to have a makeover.

They planned to cut off their braids, tie the ends and simply pin them under their hats. Later, they could take off their hats and have the same short style as their favorite singer.

Nothing went as planned.

The sisters chopped off their braids with a knife and made a mess of their hair.

And while trying to get a new hairdo, the girls let the bread dough “sour.” They tried to hide their doughy mistake by burying a whole dishpan full of dough near a row of potatoes in the garden.

The dough expanded in the warm soil, uprooting the potatoes.

So they dug up the dough and tossed it into the pig pen.

That was a bad idea and girls were horrified when they spotted a sow frantically running around the pen with bread dough hanging from its mouth.

They tried to pull as much dough from the sow’s mouth as they could, but not before the animal dropped over dead.

The girls reburied the killer dough and were exhausted when their grandparents’ buggy rolled into the yard.

Grandma and Grandpa noticed the girls’ chopped-off hair. Grandpa ordered the girls upstairs and set to work on his chores.

From their bedroom window, the girls saw their grandpa bend over and examine the dead sow.

They could see the dough, which had become “lacy, white froth” around the sow’s mouth.

Grandpa saddled his horse and called to their grandmother: “It’s cholera! I’m going to get the neighbors.”

I’ve read where hog cholera is contagious and can be deadly among swine, but people can’t get it.

I’m not sure how much the Quaker Grandpa knew about cholera, but he was heading out for help.

He returned with the neighbors at about midnight. The men dismounted their horses and stood around the dead pig.

Too terrified to speak, Mae and her sister clung to each other and wept while all 35 “perfectly healthy registered Hampshire sows” were shot to death.

The men built a large fire and labored until dawn to burn the carcasses.

It must have been horrible.

When Mae was pretty certain her grandfather, who by then was in his 90s was dying, she confessed.

He patted her hand.

“Well, dear Mae,” he said, “I guess it can’t matter to thee anymore.”

My Aunt Ena ended her story by saying that Mae was glad her grandfather forgave her and always preferred to wear her hair short.

And, according to my aunt, Grandma Mae “never was too crazy about fried pork.”

I ended the column with my aunt’s thought, which I found kind of cute.

The elderly man who came into my office soon thereafter obviously wasn’t amused.

I wish I could go back in time and apologize for the blank stare I probably gave him.

He was right. It was a terrible loss – not only financially, but emotionally for that old Quaker farmer.

And it reminds me of a Bible story about another big livestock loss.

We find the account in the fifth chapter of the book of Mark.

At this point, Jesus and his disciples have traveled by boat across a lake.

Jesus gets out of the boat and a demon-possessed man, who’s been living among some tombs, comes out from among them to meet him.

He’s been chained hand and foot, but has torn the chains apart and broken the irons on his feet. He’s so strong that no one can subdue him.

Night and day, he’s been going among the tombs and the hills, crying out and cutting himself with stones.

When he sees Jesus from a distance, the man runs and falls on his knees in front of him.

Jesus says to him: “Come out of this man, you impure spirit!”

The man shouts at the top of his voice: “What do you want with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? In God’s name, don’t torture me!”

Then Jesus asks him, “What is your name?”

“My name is Legion,” he replies, “for we are many.”

And he begs Jesus repeatedly not to send them out of the area.

A large herd of pigs is feeding on a nearby hillside. The demons beg Jesus to send them among the pigs so they can live in the animals.

Jesus gives them permission and they go into the pigs. The herd, about 2,000, rush down the steep bank into the lake and drown.

Those tending the pigs run off and report this to the town and people come out to see what happened.

When they come to Jesus, they see the man who’d been possessed by the mob of demons.

The man is sitting there, dressed and in his right mind. The people become afraid. They tell others what happened. The people then plead with Jesus to leave their region.

As Jesus is getting into the boat, the man who’d been demon-possessed begs to go with him.

But Jesus won’t let him.

Instead, Jesus says, “Go home to your own people and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, how he’s had mercy on you.”

So the man does that and people are amazed.

I love hearing about how Christ helped that man and I’ve often wondered why anyone would ask Jesus to leave, especially after he’s performed such a remarkable miracle.

One pastor said their reaction was financially based.

Like my Quaker ancestor, I’m sure those long-ago pig owners had quite a costly loss.

Maybe, they didn’t want to incur any other expense or loss of livestock.

Or did they fear Jesus, because they didn’t get to know him well enough to find out how merciful and compassionate he really is?

What miracles did they miss, because they sent him away?

I believe my great-great grandfather knew Jesus as his Savior, which I think enabled him to forgive my beloved Grandma Mae.

And while I’m struggling to not make a joke about those ancient pig herders ending up with deviled ham, I don’t want to belie the fact that they had a great loss (and I really feel sorry for those pigs).

Yet I also believe the greatest loss we can ever have is if we turn our back on Christ.

He is our powerful deliverer and most wonderful source of hope.

I can only imagine the gratitude of the man, who was freed from those demons. I wonder if he spent the rest of his life sharing his amazing story with people and telling them how Jesus saved and restored him.

It’s a great story worth retelling.