Listening to God saves heartache

Parents may want to use discretion as to whether their younger kids should read this column or not.
My dad was a man of metaphors.
When I was teen, Dad tried to warn me about men with less-than-honorable intentions.
He said some will lie and say they love a woman, when in fact, they only want to have intimate relations with her.
Then Dad launched into the Great Sea of Metaphors.
“There’s nothing new under the sun,” Dad said.
I wonder if Dad realized he was quoting from the book of Ecclesiastes.
But Dad wasn’t done.
“You can’t go against 2,000 years of law,” he said, referring to the Bible.
Next, Dad dove into an old-time saying, adding his own unique touch.
“You make your bed, you’re going to have to lie in it,” he said. “I can’t go to the electric chair for you.”
Translation: I would have to deal with the unpleasant consequences of the bad choices I made. He couldn’t protect me from everything.
My dad was quite a guy.
I smile when thinking about Dad’s many metaphors.
But I should have taken his words more seriously.
My dad was a young man in the 1930s and 1940s.
As a teen, I thought we were living in the modern times — the 1970s. (Yes, you can laugh out loud).
My point is I thought relationships between “modern” men and women were different and people had more freedom to do what they wanted. I foolishly thought no one would use me.
Mom tried to tell me the Bible says intimate relations outside marriage are wrong.
I hate to tell you how angrily I told her that wasn’t in the Bible.
Guess who was right?
Yup. My mom.
Years later, I’d look up 1 Corinthians 6:8 in the Bible’s King James Version, which says: “Flee fornication ….”
Fornication is defined as intimate relations between people who aren’t married.
Why didn’t I heed my parents’ warnings?
It wasn’t because I didn’t think they were smart.
I just figured I knew how to handle life and I’d avoid any pitfalls.
Time passed before I realized how much I suffered when I went against what the Bible said to do.
And I don’t want others to suffer now.
So if one person can avoid the mistakes I made, then maybe some good will come from my heartache and hardship.
I gave my heart to Christ when I was 16 years old, but later fell away. During some of the toughest times, it was my parents, friends and pastors of my church who helped me.
When I met my future husband, Chuck, I was a single mom. Chuck seemed so young and innocent, while I felt like I carried the weight of the world on my shoulders.
We eventually married and Chuck was a great husband and dad.
Chuck and I had been married several years when we started a singles group at our church.
One night, I gave a demonstration.
I brought along a chocolate cake mix, eggs, oil and water. I mixed them together and poured them in a baking pan. Then I got out a can of frosting and smeared it all over that messy mixture.
“OK,” I said. “Who wants some of my cake?”
Nobody did.
Why?
The cake hadn’t been baked.
In a cart-before-the-horse analogy, I tried to show the importance of doing things in order. I believe it’s vital for people to wait to give the most intimate part of themselves until after they’ve committed to one another in marriage.
Please take it from someone who didn’t always do things the right way.
Waiting may be tough at the time, but in the long run it prevents humiliation, guilt, regret and other unpleasant experiences and memories.
We live in a society saturated with everything from innuendos to graphic images of physical intimacy.
I think about TV movies I once watched. A couple would meet, fall in love and get physically intimate — and nothing bad happened. No unplanned pregnancy. Neither ended up with a communicable disease. They didn’t decide they were tired of each other, because the initial infatuation had faded.
They just rode off into the sunset together.
I think we do a great disservice to people when we portray love like a lightning bolt.
To me, real love isn’t like electricity.
It’s like a seed that’s planted and grows when nurtured.
I’m not saying attraction isn’t important. Or that it can’t be exciting when you meet someone new.
But a wise woman once told me there are people who have that “spark” and then find they have nothing in common.
I believe that’s true. My late husband and I were very compatible. We saw the world the same way. We had the same beliefs. We had many things in common.
Maybe one of the best things that happened for us was when he went away to college for about six months. We spent a lot of time talking on the phone, which helped develop our relationship apart from the physical.
Recently, I was listening to author Joyce Meyer when she talked about dealing with desires, not just of intimacy, but other things, too.
“If there’s anything we want that we cannot be happy without it, it has no longer become a desire, it’s become a lust,” she says.
Joyce cites Psalm 37:4, “Take delight in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart.”
“Put him first above everything else,” Joyce says. “Want him more than you want anything else. Put him first in your time, first in everything, and be happy with or without the stuff — and at the right time — God will give you the desires of your heart.
“If we’re lusting after something and we think we can’t be happy without that, God’s not going to give us that, because then our joy is in the thing, not in him.”
Is God being mean?
I don’t think so. I believe he knows that things we can want so badly on this earth are temporary.
While he is eternal.
And he’s can fulfill us like no other.
Sometimes, God will change the desires of our hearts.
People can get discouraged when they hear that. They think it means God’s turning down their request.
I’ve had that sinking feeling. Yet I’m learning to take one day at a time and trust in our God — both tender and wise — who:
- Knows what we want and need.
- Sees the future that we do not.
- And loves to give his children good gifts.
So how do people resist temptation?
We don’t feed it.
“Every time you feed the flesh, you strengthen it,” Joyce says. “This is good if you are trying to build a good habit, but detrimental if you are trying to stop a bad habit. The way to ‘kill the flesh’ is to starve it; to stop feeding it.”
How do we do that?
For one, I think we stop watching movies, TV shows and internet stuff that feed the desires we’re trying to control.
We often think, “It’s not that bad. It’s just a scene or two in the movie.”
But it’s most likely something we don’t need in our mental data base.
I believe we must continually ask God to help us, feed our minds with his word which can strengthen us, and trust that he has our best interests at heart.
A friend of mine said she decided as a teen to wait. She didn’t date just to date anyone. When she dated the man who’d become her husband, she told him she was waiting and he respected it. They have a good marriage.
My dad was right.
There really is nothing new under the sun.
And that includes the love of our faithful God, which is timeless.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.