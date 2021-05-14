Listening to God saves heartache

Maybe one of the best things that happened for us was when he went away to college for about six months. We spent a lot of time talking on the phone, which helped develop our relationship apart from the physical.

Recently, I was listening to author Joyce Meyer when she talked about dealing with desires, not just of intimacy, but other things, too.

“If there’s anything we want that we cannot be happy without it, it has no longer become a desire, it’s become a lust,” she says.

Joyce cites Psalm 37:4, “Take delight in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

“Put him first above everything else,” Joyce says. “Want him more than you want anything else. Put him first in your time, first in everything, and be happy with or without the stuff — and at the right time — God will give you the desires of your heart.

“If we’re lusting after something and we think we can’t be happy without that, God’s not going to give us that, because then our joy is in the thing, not in him.”

Is God being mean?

I don’t think so. I believe he knows that things we can want so badly on this earth are temporary.

While he is eternal.