Look for the rivers in your desert

What’s more, there’s a closeness to God that we can have in a desert that we don’t have when everything is going great.

“While you’re waiting, you’ve got to keep doing what you know is right even when it doesn’t seem to be making a difference,” Buddy says.

People may wonder how they got in the desert. Is it because they did something wrong?

I’ve always thought deserts were part of life in a fallen world that occurred after Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.

Buddy says followers of Christ are most likely in a desert, because God led us there, just like he did with Elijah, David and Jesus.

“…He wants to say something to you, and the only place you could hear his voice and learn this lesson is in the desert,” Buddy says. “And God will lead you out of the desert at the right time.

“A desert is God’s way of getting your attention.”

I don’t think Buddy’s talking about times of tragedy or great loss. I think he’s talking about the long, dry, troublesome, wearisome seasons of life.

Buddy mentions Hosea, chapter 2, in which Israel is desolate due to disobedience, but God promises to restore her.