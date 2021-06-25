Look for the rivers in your desert

What’s the largest desert in the world?
Would you believe it’s the Antarctic?
Deserts are defined not by heat, but by precipitation and the Antarctic gets less than 2 inches a year. What we see on TV is lots of snow blowing around, not necessarily new stuff falling.
I didn’t know this until I listened to a sermon Buddy Owens gave called “Finding God in the Deserts of the Soul” at Saddleback Church in California.
Buddy says the desert is a great metaphor for the soul. He tells about three types of soul deserts:
When the heat turns up in your life.
- You’re under a lot of stress and reading your Bible is like chewing on sawdust and you need a fresh drink of living water.
When your heart turns cold.
- You’ve lost your passion for life. Maybe you’re angry at God for something he did or didn’t do.
When you’re giving out more than you’re taking in and your life is in an unhealthy balance.
- You have too many demands and there’s not enough of you to go around.
When we’re in a desert, we want to know when we’ll get out, but Buddy says not to be in hurry. We’ll get out at the proper time and we don’t want to miss the lessons we can learn here.
What’s more, there’s a closeness to God that we can have in a desert that we don’t have when everything is going great.
“While you’re waiting, you’ve got to keep doing what you know is right even when it doesn’t seem to be making a difference,” Buddy says.
People may wonder how they got in the desert. Is it because they did something wrong?
I’ve always thought deserts were part of life in a fallen world that occurred after Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.
Buddy says followers of Christ are most likely in a desert, because God led us there, just like he did with Elijah, David and Jesus.
“…He wants to say something to you, and the only place you could hear his voice and learn this lesson is in the desert,” Buddy says. “And God will lead you out of the desert at the right time.
“A desert is God’s way of getting your attention.”
I don’t think Buddy’s talking about times of tragedy or great loss. I think he’s talking about the long, dry, troublesome, wearisome seasons of life.
Buddy mentions Hosea, chapter 2, in which Israel is desolate due to disobedience, but God promises to restore her.
“…I will lead her into the wilderness and speak tenderly to her. There I will give her back her vineyards, and will make the Valley of Achor a door of hope.” (Hosea 2:14-15).
Buddy says God doesn’t abandon us in our desert, but turns it into a place of abundance.
What was the Valley of Achor?
In Joshua, chapter 7, the Israelites lost the battle of Ai, because one of their men took forbidden treasures from the Jericho battle and hid them in his tent.
This happened in Achor, which means “trouble.”
Many centuries, battles and times of disobedience later, God told another generation he’d turn their Valley of Achor into a door of hope.
A door is a passageway out of something old into something new. When God wants to bring us into something new, he first must bring us out of something old and often that passageway involves sorrow and difficulty.
“Your valley is not a dead end. It’s a doorway,” Buddy says.
What should we do in the desert?
Prepare to meet God there.
- Seek him in expectation. “When God seems silent, it’s because he’s listening … so talk to him … Talk his ear off….,” Buddy says.
Start planting seeds for spiritual growth.
- Read the Bible. Let God’s word take root in your heart. Camp out on one Scripture. “…nothing grows until the seed is planted. So start planting seeds of Scripture now,” Buddy says.
Eliminate unnecessary distractions and give God your full attention.
- These can be harmless, but time-wasting distractions like movies, TV, computer games, web surfing. Categorize what’s important so you can use your time and energy to gain new perspective. Ask yourself what God’s doing through all this.
Sing to the Lord.
- We can be distracted when reading or praying spoken prayers. Singing can keep us more focused.
Search your heart for idols.
- Ancient people worshiped idols of wood or stone. Today, idols are anything we put between ourselves and God.
Buddy tenderly asks questions — not out of finger-pointing — but personal experience. Are we sacrificing:
- Decency to an idol of indecent entertainment?
- Family to an idol of career?
- Ethics to an idol of money or possessions?
- God’s highest good to idols of old lifestyles, behaviors?
An idol can be an area of deliberate disobedience or unforgiveness.
“If your hands are griped around a grudge, you cannot get a grip on what God has for you,” Buddy says.
How do we break the grip of an idol?
By starving our passion for it.
“The only way to get rid of an old passion is to get a new passion,” Buddy says. “When you feed your passion for God, you starve your old passion for worthless idols.”
We can break the grip of idols by: changing the TV channel; staying away from people and places that are harmful to us; letting go of unforgiveness.
Buddy says if we want to break the grip of money and possessions, we should start tithing (giving the first 10 percent of our earnings to God).
“Tithing is a step of spiritual growth that reminds you of your dependence on God,” Buddy says. “Everything you have comes from Him. God gives to you, because He wants to give through you.”
Buddy says God is with us in the midst of our desert, not waiting for us on the other side of our troubles.
God will bring us peace, restore our hope, lead us through our desert, teach us and make us fruitful again.
As I recall Buddy’s sermon, I think about deserts in the Bible. God spoke to Moses in a desert. It was where God gave Moses marching orders to lead the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt.
The Israelites wandered in a desert for 40 years.
Then they crossed over the Jordan River and into the land God promised their forefathers. It would be a wonderful place.
We often wonder when we’ll enter our Promised Land.
But in the meantime, God can bring good things into the deserts of our lives.
We can develop great friendships. God can use deserts to strengthen our faith and make us more resourceful, resilient, compassionate and insightful.
He can bring rivers of hope to quench our thirst.
I love the hope found in Isaiah 43:19: “Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”
Look for the rivers.
But, more importantly, look for God.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.