Mead family shares story of great hope

I hadn’t been a reporter for very long when I was assigned to write about Melinda and Larry Rasmussen.

I’d started at the Fremont Tribune in the fall of 1981.

I was 21 years old.

I’d previously met Melinda when she was the campus nurse at Midland Lutheran College, where I’d been a student.

Now, I was going to write about the Rasmussens and their baby, Mark, who was very sick.

Mark was born prematurely in September 1980 and at 5 weeks old was back in an Omaha hospital for failure to thrive.

He was diagnosed with dysplastic kidney disease and doctors sent the baby home with his parents, saying nothing more could be done for him.

Doctors gave Mark only two to five weeks to live.

It was heart-wrenching diagnosis, but the Rasmussens would see God’s hand at work in their lives.

Melinda’s mom, Donna Johnson, was looking for a support group for parents of dying children, when she learned about Dr. Ansar Khan.

Khan, who’d completed his residency at Mayo Clinic, was a urologist who planned to practice in California.

But when Khan learned he’d have to wait three months before his California license was ready, he accepted an invitation to work with semi-retired Mayo alum, Dr. Lou Gilbert, in Fremont.

Khan thought he’d practice in Nebraska until he could do so in California.

Things didn’t work out as he expected.

He met Melinda at what was then Memorial Hospital of Dodge County.

She wondered if he’d ever been involved in pediatric urology.

He had.

In fact, he’d worked with complicated cases.

Khan’s tests showed a blockage in Mark’s left ureter (a tube that runs from the kidney to the bladder).

If the obstruction was removed, the kidney would grow and Mark’s kidney function would improve.

Such a complicated procedure had never been done at the Fremont hospital before, but Khan and Dr. Randy Morton, a local pediatrician, prepared the facility.

Melinda remembers the efforts of Dr. Duane Krause, diagnostic radiology, Vincent O’Connor, the hospital administrator, and the late Dr. John Allely, anesthesiologist.

“All these people were very involved. We had so much support from the hospital,” Melinda said.

Khan removed the obstruction, but Mark’s condition was still poor.

“We were in and out of the hospital for a year,” Melinda said.

On the night of Mark’s 1st birthday, the Rasmussens got incredible news.

Khan called, saying he’d been to a conference at the University of Minnesota, a pioneer in kidney transplantation.

He believed Mark would be a candidate for a surgery during which an adult kidney is transplanted into a child.

Mark’s dad, Larry, was a match and they were set to go to Minnesota for surgery on Dec. 3.

In the meantime, I’d begun working at the Fremont Tribune—not knowing one of the most memorable stories of my early career would involve the Rasmussens.

I wrote about a sweet baby with bright blue eyes and cottony blond hair in a story that ran Nov. 30 – right before the Rasmussens took Mark to Minnesota.

In Minnesota, during a six-hour surgery, Larry’s left kidney was transplanted into Mark.

Larry’s kidney would shrink to the size the baby’s body needed and then grow back as Mark grew older.

“It was quite an experience to have both my son and my husband on the operating table, but I found a real peace that day. I knew our whole church was praying for us,” Melinda said in a story I wrote.

The story ran Dec. 22, 1981, and Mark and his family went home on Dec. 26.

The baby had medical emergencies in times to come.

But Mark defied the odds.

He played high school football, wearing a flak jacket. He earned two college degrees. He was a pastor and then a teacher, before getting a job with the State of Nebraska.

Mark – now 6 feet tall—and his wife, Michelle, have three children.

As I look back, I think about how young I was when I wrote the first stories about Mark.

Never did I expect to be 62 and writing a follow-up story a little more than 40 years after Mark’s transplant surgery.

Yet I had that incredible privilege recently.

To say the Lord works in mysterious ways is an understatement.

I love how the Rasmussens give credit to God throughout their entire story.

And I love how they’ve shared his story of hope.

When Mark was 5 weeks old, Melinda – not thinking he’d live through the night – had a special talk with God.

“I just told God that if it’s a miracle and Mark ever survives that I would tell his story as many times and as long as (God) would ever want me to do it,” she said.

In 2003, Melinda traveled to Ukraine with members of the Fremont Evangelical Church.

There, she shared the story of Mark to an amazed group of people.

I pray it remains a reminder of God’s love, protection and provision to people who live under the threat of Russian invasion.

The Rasmussens continue to talk about how God has carried them.

“Anywhere along the way, he could have chosen to take Mark home to him and yet he has him here as a living testimony,” Larry Rasmussen said with emotion.

Melinda noted how important the Bible verse, Proverbs 3:5-6, has been to them: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; Lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight.”

“God directed our path, always,” Melinda said, adding, “It was the first time as parents that we really realized that our children are not ours, first. They’re God’s first and ours second. We could see how God has woven his thread from conception.”

Larry believes God knew he’d need a wife who was a nurse and could detect unusual symptoms in baby Mark.

He and Melinda recall God’s orchestration in providing Drs. Khan, Morton and Terry Wooldridge for Mark.

“You really stop and think about all the different people who had a place in this. He orchestrated this whole thing,” Larry said.

The surgery Khan performed on Mark, not only helped save the infant’s life, but altered the trajectory of the doctor’s own career.

As word spread, Khan’s practice burgeoned. People began coming from all over to see him. Khan learned the California practice he planned to join averaged two to three cases a week.

That was less than what he’d see in one day in Fremont.

He decided to stay in Nebraska and is grateful.

At the same time, the Rasmussens are so thankful for Khan and said they see God’s hand in bringing him to Fremont.

“We’ve asked, ‘Why Lord would you bring a doctor from the Mayo Clinic to Fremont, Nebraska?’” Melinda said. “We felt like he was brought just for us.”

Recently, I was blessed to see Larry, Melinda and Mark Rasmussen meet Khan – a little more than 40 years after the transplant.

It was fun to see Mark – who wears a continuous smile – and hear about how he seeks to be a good husband and father.

Mark encourages others not to give up hope and to have faith in God.

“He has the plan,” Mark said. “Our hope and trust should be in Jesus and Him alone. Not in this world. Not in things. Not in stuff. May his will ultimately be done.”

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

