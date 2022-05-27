Miraculous moments can still occur

Seth Rehmert calls it a “Lazarus moment.”

Recently, I had the great privilege of interviewing Seth and his wife, Nicole, who live in Fremont. Seth is youth director at Fremont Evangelical Free Church and Nicole is a stay-at-home mom.

The Rehmerts have two sons, Russell, 3, and Braxton, 2.

Braxton, born in 2020, was a sweet, happy baby.

When he was 3 months old, Braxton’s body began to randomly flinch a little.

His parents didn’t know it then, but Braxton was having seizures. Seth and Nicole took Braxton to a doctor.

Multiple hospitalizations followed.

At first, doctors thought Braxton had gastrointestinal pain and prescribed a special formula, but the problem wasn’t rooted in what he ate.

In September 2020, a brain scan showed Braxton had hypsarrhythmia — chaotic brain activity.

And during the worst times, Braxton was having more than 100 seizures a day in October and early November 2020.

Doctors prescribed a high-dose steroid, administered in late November that year and Braxton was on treatment for about a month.

That took away the seizures.

“It was a huge relief and it lasted about six weeks,” his dad said.

But the seizures began again.

Doctors said Braxton couldn’t go back on the steroid, because it was hard on his body. They put him on a Food and Drug Administration-approved medicinal CBD oil and another medicine that brought his seizures down to about seven a day.

That was in the spring of 2021.

Then in December 2021, Braxton became ill from what doctors believe were two viral infections.

The baby was hospitalized again and his condition was dire.

“He came close to dying,” Seth said. “We ended up getting an army of people praying for him. This was a final hour call to prayer.”

Braxton’s condition improved.

“Thirty minutes after we got as many people as we could praying for him, he turned around,” Seth said.

Braxton slept all night and was smiling when he woke up.

“It was the first time we’d seen him smile in six months,” Seth said. “He smiled and laughed all day.”

Seth compares the experience to a Bible story in which Jesus brought a man named Lazarus back to life.

“It was like our kid had been raised from the dead,” Seth said. “It was our Lazarus moment.”

I love the story of Lazarus, which can be found in the book of John, starting with chapter 11.

It begins with some of Christ’s friends — three siblings, Mary, Martha and Lazarus, who live in a village called Bethany.

In this Biblical account, Lazarus gets sick and his sisters send for Christ.

You’d think Jesus would rush to Bethany, but that doesn’t happen.

Instead, Jesus stays where he is for two more days.

Jesus then tells his disciples: “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep, but I’m going there to wake him up.”

Christ’s disciples — such practical guys — can’t figure out why Jesus won’t let a sick man get some rest.

“Lord, if he sleeps, he will get better,” they say.

Jesus then plainly says: “Lazarus is dead, and for your sake I am glad I was not there, so that you may believe....”

By the time Jesus reaches Bethany, there’s no doubt Lazarus is dead.

He’s been in a tomb four days.

When Martha hears that Jesus is in town, she hurriedly leaves her house — filled with mourners — to meet him.

“Lord, if you’d been here, my brother would not have died,” she says to Jesus, “but I know even now that God will give you whatever you ask.”

Was Martha asking for a miracle?

I don’t know, but Christ says: “Your brother will rise again.”

Martha says she knows her brother will be resurrected on the last day.

Then Christ says something that has comforted Christians for centuries.

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies....” Jesus says.

“Do you believe this?” he asks Martha.

Yes, Martha says she believes Jesus is the promised Messiah.

Martha then gets her sister, Mary, and other mourners follow Jesus.

Christ sees all the weeping people and is deeply moved in his spirit.

And he does something that still touches the hearts of people today:

He weeps.

“See how he loved him!” some mourners say.

Yet, apparently, there are critics in every crowd.

Remembering a past miracle, some complain: “Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man have kept this man from dying?”

Jesus will put their cynical attitudes to rest.

He goes to the tomb — a cave with a stone laid across the entrance.

“Take away the stone,” he says.

Martha — also a practical person — isn’t so sure about this.

“But, Lord,” she says, “by this time there is a bad odor, for he has been there four days.”

Can you imagine the tenderness of Christ’s voice as he says:

“Did I not tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?”

Then he prays. Jesus thanks his father for hearing him — acknowledging that he always hears him.

With a loud voice, Jesus says, “Lazarus, come out.”

Lazarus comes out with his hands and feet wrapped in strips of linen — as was common in those days — and a cloth around his face.

Jesus tells the people to take off the grave clothes and let Lazarus go.

This is an incredible miracle and many come to faith because of it — to the point where top religious leaders want to kill Lazarus.

We don’t know that Lazarus was killed — popular church tradition says he lived another 30 years — but the Scriptures tell how Christ was crucified on a Roman cross.

Jesus paid the penalty for all our sins with his death and rose to life from the tomb in which his body had been placed.

I wonder if the disciples remembered Lazarus being raised from the dead when they learned Christ’s tomb was empty.

Whatever the case, I’m sure they were thrilled to see our resurrected Savior.

I know Seth and Nicole were thrilled when Braxton not only survived, but started thriving.

Recently, I saw a photo of Braxton, who wore a sweet smile and a contented look.

If you didn’t know his story, you’d never know Braxton and his family had been through such an ordeal.

But I think God is like that.

He brings hope to bleak and scary situations. He turns crucifixions into resurrections and replaces grief with joy.

That’s something we need — especially in a world fraught with tragic news, anger and seemingly unending questions.

We need to know there is hope.

And, to me, no one can provide that hope and peace like our Savior, who can turn our darkest times into a Lazarus moment.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

