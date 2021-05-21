My gain came from his pain

Chuck would have loved to have taken a girl to prom or homecoming, but that didn’t happen.

He talked about seeing a guy push the books out of his girlfriend’s hands.

Instead of getting mad about such ill treatment, she just picked up her books and ran after him.

“If I had a girlfriend, I’d be nice to her,” Chuck thought to himself.

And he was.

He treated me so well after we started dating and later married. He’d send flowers to my office and cheesecake to work with me. I don’t know how practical it was, but one year he spent our last $10 to get me a copy of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” for Christmas.

Those girls at his high school never knew what they were missing. He was a great husband and father.

And his pain was my gain.

More than 2,000 years ago, Jesus walked the earth. He was so tired, he almost slept in a boat through an entire storm, until his wave-tossed disciples woke him up.

He was badgered by hateful religious leaders who constantly tried to trip him up in conversation.