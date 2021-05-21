My gain came from his pain

My dad didn’t get to finish high school.
It was during the financially miserable times of the Great Depression. Dad came from a big family and needed to work on a farm.
He made it to the 10th grade, before he had to quit.
Dad served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. I think he later got his General Education Development (GED) diploma, but his lack of education affected him the rest of his life.
So from the time I was about 8 years old, I always knew I was going to college.
“When you’re young, you can dig ditches,” Dad said. “But when you’re old and it’s cold outside and you’ve got somebody half your age yelling at you … you’d better get an education.”
My dad later said the happiest day of his life was when I walked across the stage at what’s now called Midland University and received my college diploma.
Because he’d been denied the opportunity to get an education — and suffered the ramifications — he made sure I got one.
Dad’s pain was my gain.
Time passed and I met my husband, Chuck.
We didn’t go to the same schools, but we knew was it was like to be picked on by other kids.
Chuck would have loved to have taken a girl to prom or homecoming, but that didn’t happen.
He talked about seeing a guy push the books out of his girlfriend’s hands.
Instead of getting mad about such ill treatment, she just picked up her books and ran after him.
“If I had a girlfriend, I’d be nice to her,” Chuck thought to himself.
And he was.
He treated me so well after we started dating and later married. He’d send flowers to my office and cheesecake to work with me. I don’t know how practical it was, but one year he spent our last $10 to get me a copy of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” for Christmas.
Those girls at his high school never knew what they were missing. He was a great husband and father.
And his pain was my gain.
More than 2,000 years ago, Jesus walked the earth. He was so tired, he almost slept in a boat through an entire storm, until his wave-tossed disciples woke him up.
He was badgered by hateful religious leaders who constantly tried to trip him up in conversation.
One night, he was arrested by a mob in a garden. He’d be mercilessly beaten, mocked and whipped. He was nailed to a cross where he faced not only an excruciatingly painful death, but the wrath of God for the sins of the world.
He paid the hefty price for every sin I’ve ever committed or ever will commit. And because he picked up the tab, I have the opportunity to spend eternity with our loving God in a place where pain doesn’t exist.
His pain was my gain.
Pain is part of life.
We don’t have to live very long on this earth before we experience the pain of inadequacy, rejection, humiliation and loss.
Eight years ago, the Rev. Rick and Kay Warren lost their precious 27-year-old son, Matthew, to suicide.
Rick said this in a sermon after Matthew’s death:
“You’re going to go through tough times and you, too, will experience major losses in life,” Rick said. “There is no growth without change, there is no change without loss, there is no loss without pain and there is no pain without grief.”
I think about the pain my family and I have gone through after the loss of my parents when I was still in my 30s; my husband, who died two days after his 50th birthday; and grandchildren, who died before they had the opportunity to be born.
There was a lot of pain.
I know what it is to cry so hard that the only thing you can tell God is: “I hurt.”
But when I cried that, I also cried: “Do something.”
And I felt God’s comfort. I felt the pain lift.
Please understand, I absolutely know I’m not the only one who’s ever been in pain.
But I wondered something for a long time.
What if my pain could become someone else’s gain?
Rick always says not to waste your pain.
Nobody can help a rape victim, combat veteran or parent who’s lost a child like someone who’s gone through the same thing. Who can understand the pain of infertility like someone who knows what it is to get her hopes up each month — only to have them smashed?
People try to say things they think will help, but they can fall into the muck of misapplied truth.
After he lost all his livestock and children — then was afflicted with sores from head to foot — Job experienced great pain.
Job’s losses were so great his friends figured he must have some secret sin. Why else would so many terrible things happen to one person?
They became his “miserable comforters” as they tried to suggest that he repent and then everything would be OK.
Job’s friends were correct in saying people should repent when they do wrong.
That’s the truth.
There was just one problem in Job’s case.
He hadn’t done anything wrong and his friends’ misapplied truth just made things worse.
Yet it was in the midst of his pain that Job would experience God like he never had before.
People say suffering thins the veil between God and us. The most tender, intimate times we can ever have with God is in the midst of our pain.
I remember attending a Wednesday night service after Chuck died. The pastor was giving a great sermon about believing God and having faith for the big things.
Sitting in the back of the church, I remember thinking: “I did have faith. I did believe for the big things. I believed when nobody else believed that Chuck would be healed.”
Then it was as if the air rippled in front of me and the Holy Spirit whispered one word — not audibly — but into my spirit.
And that word was “trust.”
I remembered how that word had seemed to jump out at me from the worship songs projected onto the overhead screen earlier that evening.
After that, I saw the word again on a sticky note attached to someone’s computer at the mortuary.
I was driving down Broad Street when I saw a church marquee with the words, “‘Everything will be OK. Trust me,’ says God.”
Later, I attended a “Grief Share” session at Trinity Lutheran School. I walked into a classroom and saw a beautiful mural with the words: “Trust in the Lord.”
I think God was trying to tell me to trust him.
In my search for comfort, I believe the Lord led me to several uplifting analogies. He brought people who’d overcome all sorts of heartache and challenges across my path as if to say: “See Tammy, they made it. So can you.”
As an apostle of Christ, a man named Paul was well-acquainted with pain. He’d been beaten, stoned and left for dead. He was shipwrecked three times.
Yet in 1 Corinthians 3:4, Paul tells how God comforts us so we can comfort others.
I love how The Message Bible puts it: “(God) comes alongside us when we go through hard times, and before you know it, he brings us alongside someone else who is going through hard times so we can be there for that person just as God was there for us.”
So could what I’ve suffered, learned and experienced, help someone else?
I pray that’s been happening for years — that my pain has become someone else’s gain.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.