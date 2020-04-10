Mysteries highlight God's love

“The Teacher says, ‘Where is my guest room where I may eat the Passover with my disciples?’”

At that point, the head of the house will show them a large upper room furnished and ready.

That’s where they’re supposed to make the preparations.

So the disciples set out.

The Scriptures say they went into the city and found it just like Jesus had told them and they prepared the Passover.

I have all kinds of questions as I read this.

Who was the man with the jar?

We never learn his name.

Was he an angel in disguise? The Bible doesn’t say that.

Who was the head of the house? How did he know he was supposed to arrange a room for Christ and his disciples?

Was this something Jesus arranged ahead of time with the guy in the house?

Or had God supernaturally told the man that he needed to get a room ready for Jesus—kind of like how the Lord later spoke to Ananias? The Lord told Ananias in a vision to go to lay hands on blind Saul of Tarsus so he could regain his sight.