Mysteries highlight God's love

His name was Fala.
He was a Scottish terrier and the dog of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
For years, I thought Fala was a girl, but recently I learned differently. The black dog’s real name was Murray the Outlaw of Falahill. He was named after one of the president’s famous Scottish ancestors.
The two were inseparable and Fala had a following with the public. During the Battle of the Bulge, American soldiers even asked each other the name of the president’s dog to help detect any Germans who might have secretly entered their ranks.
I like the idea of a dog’s name being a code word. And I think code words are interesting in general.
For me, they conjure scenes that could have come from a movie.
Picture this scene:
A spy is told to meet a man with an umbrella, who will take him to a certain place.
The code words are “rain” and “cloud.”
So the spy approaches the man with the umbrella.
“I guess it’s supposed to rain today,” the spy says.
“Yes,” says the other man. “So even though I don’t see a cloud in the sky, I brought my umbrella.”
Then the two go away to some secret location.
Yes, I have an active imagination and I watched too much television as a child.
But with a brain like mine, I can almost picture different settings—including those I read about in the Bible.
Lately, I’ve been picturing a scene in the Bible. It’s found in the book of Mark.
At this point, Jesus is planning the last Passover meal he’ll eat on this earth with his disciples.
We know this meal as “The Last Supper.”
It begins when Christ’s disciples ask where he wants them to go to prepare.
That’s when Jesus says something that sounds mysterious to me.
“Go into the city and a man carrying a jar of water will meet you,” Jesus says.
I try to imagine two disciples making their way through Jerusalem, looking for a man with a jar. I picture a busy, noisy place with adults and children and animals.
Jesus has given the disciples other instructions, too.
They are supposed to follow the man with the jar.
Whatever place they enter, the disciples are instructed to say this to the head of the house:
“The Teacher says, ‘Where is my guest room where I may eat the Passover with my disciples?’”
At that point, the head of the house will show them a large upper room furnished and ready.
That’s where they’re supposed to make the preparations.
So the disciples set out.
The Scriptures say they went into the city and found it just like Jesus had told them and they prepared the Passover.
I have all kinds of questions as I read this.
Who was the man with the jar?
We never learn his name.
Was he an angel in disguise? The Bible doesn’t say that.
Who was the head of the house? How did he know he was supposed to arrange a room for Christ and his disciples?
Was this something Jesus arranged ahead of time with the guy in the house?
Or had God supernaturally told the man that he needed to get a room ready for Jesus—kind of like how the Lord later spoke to Ananias? The Lord told Ananias in a vision to go to lay hands on blind Saul of Tarsus so he could regain his sight.
However the Lord made the arrangements, I would have liked to have seen the disciples’ faces as the situation unfolded.
Were they even a little bit amazed?
Or did they think Jesus was being careful and secretive, because there were religious leaders in Jerusalem who wanted to kill him?
Whatever they thought, they did what he said and Christ and his disciples shared the Passover meal together.
Later that night, we see a clandestine arrangement in a garden called Gethsemane.
But this arrangement has a sinister aspect.
One of Christ’s disciples—named Judas—will betray Jesus.
Judas doesn’t have an umbrella and he doesn’t use a code word.
Instead, he has a secret signal that will let an armed mob know which man is Jesus.
And in one moment, Judas turns a sign of love into an act of betrayal.
“The one I kiss is the man. Seize him and lead him away under guard,” Judas tells the crowd.
How could Judas say such evil things?
How could a man who saw Jesus heal the sick, quiet raging storms and feed the hungry turn him over to such brutal people?
This wasn’t a split decision. It was planned. It was intended wickedness.
After this, disciples will abandon Jesus. Peter will lie—denying three times—that he ever knew Jesus.
Jesus will be mocked, beaten, spit on, whipped and crucified.
But on the day we know as Easter Sunday, Jesus will rise from the dead.
In the process, he will turn a cross—something previously seen as a symbol of death—into a sign of hope.
Because he paid the penalty for our sins on that cross, he paved the way for those who believe in him to spend eternity in heaven—a place where pain and betrayal don’t exist.
Will there be mysteries and secret codes in heaven?
I dunno. I’ve always thought of heaven as a place where some questions are answered—and the answers we sought for other questions just don’t matter anymore.
I’ll bet it will be a place of surprises. And I hope some dogs will be there.
In the meantime, I find joyful comfort in the words of 1 Corinthians 2:9:
“But, as it is written, ‘What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
