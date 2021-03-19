No greater love than this

The major, not knowing what would happen, was taken into another.

“He gets into the ready room. They applaud him and they pin on him the golden wings of a naval aviator,” Ruth said.

The crew took up a collection for the family, who came to south Florida, where they live and have done well.

In the meantime, journalists from around the world were aboard the carrier. Their stories hit the newspapers.

“It garnered so much good publicity that — the story is — he made admiral even before the date he was to supposed to have,” Ruth said.

Ruth confirmed what was touching my heart so deeply.

“He made the right decision,” Ruth said of Lawrence. “He saved little kids.”

As I think about Lawrence, I recall the words of Jesus who before his crucifixion said: “Greater love has no one than this, that a person will lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

Lawrence wasn’t going to die for helping the family, but I’ll bet he’d spent a good deal of his life working hard to move up in his career.