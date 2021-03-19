No greater love than this

Capt. Lawrence Chambers was facing a life and death decision.
He could save the lives of a family and possibly be court martialed.
Or risk losing them all.
The first African American to command an aircraft carrier, Lawrence had been aboard the USS Midway only a few weeks when the small Cessna airplane reached the warship.
It was 1975.
The ship was heading to South Vietnam to help evacuate United States and South Vietnamese personnel before the country was overrun by North Vietnam.
South Vietnamese Air Force Major Buang-Ly wasn’t on the list of evacuees, but knew he and his family would be killed if they didn’t leave.
So he bundled his wife and five children and loaded them into the “Bird Dog” plane.
The plane’s interior was no bigger than a Volkswagen Beetle car.
***
Recently, I saw that plane when my friends, Martha Hartman and Kathy Stolinski, and I visited the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.
Tour guide Ruth Clifford Engs told us the story as we looked at the aircraft, now suspended from the museum’s ceiling.
It’s not a big plane.
***
After eluding enemy gunfire, the major guided his plane out to the ocean. He’d never seen an aircraft carrier before let alone land on one, but he spotted the Midway.
He circled the warship, tossing down two notes in Vietnamese asking for help. The notes blew away before crew members could grab them.
Finally, he threw down a note — either in a boot or a holster depending on who you talk to — and crewmembers grabbed it.
His note read: “Can you move the helicopter to the other side, I can land on your runway, I can fly for one hour more, we have enough time to move. Please rescue me! Major Buang, wife and 5 child.”
Aboard the Midway, Lawrence faced a dilemma.
There was more than one helicopter — altogether worth about $10 million — on the aircraft carrier.
Lawrence called his admiral and asked if he could push the helicopters overboard so the plane could land.
“As the story goes, his admiral hangs up on him and he (Lawrence) says, ‘Oh boy, I guess I’m not going to make admiral after all,’” Ruth recounted.
Lawrence had aspired to attaining a higher rank.
Granted, he could have told Buang-Ly to ditch the plane in the water and sent crewmen to rescue the pilot and passengers.
Yet it was unlikely they’d escape safely before the plane sank.
About that time, the faces of little children were spotted peering out a window.
“I can’t let them die. There goes my career,” Lawrence said, ordering the helicopters to be shoved into the sea.
Crewmen worked feverishly to clear the landing area of helicopters that had landed earlier with evacuees.
Color photographs and film footage on the internet show crewmembers pushing the helicopters overboard.
A volunteer Vietnamese interpreter manned a radio to help guide the little plane.
The light aircraft wasn’t designed to land on a carrier and had no tail hook to catch the arresting wire.
What’s more, there was a strong crosswind and the ship’s deck was rain-soaked.
The major guided the plane in slowly.
He landed it safely and was greeted by enthusiastic applause from thrilled crewmen who surrounded the aircraft.
Ruth said the major’s wife and children — including a baby — were taken into one room on the ship.
The major, not knowing what would happen, was taken into another.
“He gets into the ready room. They applaud him and they pin on him the golden wings of a naval aviator,” Ruth said.
The crew took up a collection for the family, who came to south Florida, where they live and have done well.
In the meantime, journalists from around the world were aboard the carrier. Their stories hit the newspapers.
“It garnered so much good publicity that — the story is — he made admiral even before the date he was to supposed to have,” Ruth said.
Ruth confirmed what was touching my heart so deeply.
“He made the right decision,” Ruth said of Lawrence. “He saved little kids.”
As I think about Lawrence, I recall the words of Jesus who before his crucifixion said: “Greater love has no one than this, that a person will lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)
Lawrence wasn’t going to die for helping the family, but I’ll bet he’d spent a good deal of his life working hard to move up in his career.
Not all good decisions end so well for those who make them, and Lawrence faced the very real possibility of losing what he’d worked so hard to attain and ending up in humiliation.
Again, I’m reminded of Christ who said: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8:36-37)
In those moments of quick action, I doubt Lawrence had much time to ponder such words.
He just did the right thing.
Now, that family and their descendants have him and the Midway crew to thank.
I admire Lawrence’s courage and I’m touched by statements he made about how seeing the major’s bravery moved his heart and motivated him to help.
Maybe courage really is contagious.
We see Biblical examples of David and Gideon, whose courage inspired their countrymen to battle and win against their foes.
Today, may we all encourage each other in the battles we face against fear, doubt and despair.
I pray I’ll be courageous enough to make the right decisions as different situations occur in my life.
In the meantime, I’m grateful to Kathy and her family members, Butch and Shelly, for helping us get to the museum and for the very helpful tour guides.
I’m thankful to our Lord Jesus, who made the brave decision to give his own life so all of us have the opportunity for a life that extends beyond ships and seas and wars.