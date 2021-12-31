Only God can bring true joy

I had to see it for myself.

Recently, I was interviewing the Rev. Ernesto Medina for a story on First Lutheran Church.

That’s when he told me something interesting about “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

I’ve been a big fan of Charlie Brown ever since I was little.

If you’ve never seen it, the cartoon focuses on Charlie, who’s sad even though Christmas is coming.

To raise his spirits, Lucy gets him involved in a holiday play. Charlie becomes the director of a bunch of kids who’d rather goof around than rehearse.

Eventually, Charlie decides that getting a Christmas tree might just help get everyone in the spirit.

So he and his trusty pal, Linus, set out.

Linus is an insightful kid, but he carries around a blue blanket.

It’s his security blanket and he hangs onto it — even if his big sister, Lucy, thinks it’s stupid.

Charlie and Linus end up at a Christmas tree lot. There, Charlie finds the scrawniest tree around and — despite his pal’s second thoughts — decides to get it.

Back at the auditorium, Charlie becomes a laughingstock. The other kids can’t believe Charlie can’t tell a good tree from a poor one.

Now, a very sad Charlie asks a classic question:

“Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”

Here’s where Linus not only steps up to the plate, he steps up to the stage and recites the part of the Christmas story from the King James Version of the Bible.

I can almost hear Linus saying the words. Please read them slowly and let them soak into your soul:

“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flocks by night.

“And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

“And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.

“And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly hosts praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will to men….”

Linus concludes with the classic:

“And that’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”

I’ve watched the scene where Linus recites those beautiful words and never noticed something.

Until Pastor Ernesto mentioned it.

At the point where Linus repeats the angel’s words, “Fear not,” the boy does something remarkable.

He drops his blanket.

The kid — who held tightly to that blanket despite Snoopy the dog grabbing it and taking him for a wild ride — now drops the very thing that brings him security.

Pastor Ernesto believes cartoonist Charles Schulz did this intentionally.

Why?

I forgot to ask.

But could this depiction remind us that we don’t need to fear, even when we’re in the spotlight?

Even when we’re on center stage?

Or like Charlie, even when we’re wondering what Christmas or life in general is all about?

As we go into the New Year can we ask God to give us the three big Cs — comfort, clarity and courage?

Can we ask for strength and wisdom?

We know God works in our lives.

But can we ask God to help us trust him and be encouraged — even when we can’t see it?

One more thing.

Can we ask our Lord to help us find our satisfaction and contentment in him?

This week, I was listening to a sermon by Paul David Tripp, an author and pastor.

Paul said every created thing is meant to point us to the glory of God — the one glory that will satisfy our heart.

We think a marriage, child or friend will satisfy our hearts, but even the best can fall short.

“No imperfect human being has the ability to produce in you lasting, sturdy contentment and joy,” he said.

Paul addressed women, but I think this could apply to men, too.

“Asking your husband to be the true source of your deepest happiness is turning your husband into your own personal messiah. It won’t work,” he said.

Sometimes, we think a job, new house or car will bring us satisfaction.

We’re always asking creation to do what it was never intended to do.

“Creation will never be your Savior,” he said.

It’s only Christ who can satisfy the deepest longings of our hearts.

Paul gives a great analogy showing how created things are just signs that point us to our creator.

Imagine we tell our young children that we’re taking them to Disney World. We save money all year.

Summer arrives and we hop in the car for a long trip. We finally reach a sign that says “Disney World — 120 miles.”

We pull off the road and say, “We’re here.”

Your children would think you had lost your mind.

They know the sign can’t deliver what Disney World has to offer.

And if you ask the sign to do what Disney World can do, you’ll be miserably disappointed.

We do the same thing when we expect people, places and things — all creations — to supply what only our creator can.

Lucy thought Charlie would be happy if he got involved in a play.

Charlie thought the kids would be happy if they had a Christmas tree.

Only that blanket-dropping kid, Linus, knew the real reason for the season and the true source of joy — that baby in the manger who came to save the world.

If we believe Jesus died on the cross to save us from our sins, and that God raised him from the dead, repent (be sorry) for our sins and ask Christ into our hearts, we can spend eternity with him.

And that will be the most glorious, satisfying life we’ll ever know with our Heavenly Father and our Savior Jesus, who bring us the greatest life, love, contentment and joy.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0