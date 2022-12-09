Opening the door to Christ

I sat in the car and laughed.

Years ago, my son, Zachary, was selling candy for a school project. I admired the way he went door to door asking people if they wanted to buy some.

After the candy arrived, Zach made deliveries. His cousin, Greg, was spending the night and wanted to go along.

Zach wasn’t driving yet so I took him to a couple of places. He hopped out of the car at the house of an older lady.

Greg wanted to go to the door, too. Zach politely rang the woman’s door bell.

Suddenly, Greg dropped like a sack of potatoes to tie his shoe — right in front of the woman’s outer door.

The woman had such a perplexed look on her face as she tried to open the door — but couldn’t.

While she could see Zach standing there with the candy, she couldn’t see Greg who’d unintentionally become a doorstop.

I started laughing as I watched the woman keep pushing against the door, obviously wondering what was wrong.

All of a sudden, Greg popped up like a Jack-in-the-Box.

It was hilarious.

The woman finally got her candy and Zach and Greg jumped in the car for another delivery.

I see another funny door situation in a biblical account we find in the book of Acts.

The story doesn’t start well.

At this point in Bible history, evil King Herod has had the Apostle James put to death.

Herod then arrests the Apostle Peter and sends him to prison. The church earnestly prays for Peter and God answers in an amazing way.

The night before his trial, Peter is sleeping between two soldiers, bound with chains, and sentries guard the entrance.

Suddenly, an angel awakens Peter, tells him to get up and the chains fall from the apostle’s wrists.

The angel has Peter put on his clothes, sandals and cloak and leads him out.

Peter thinks he’s seeing a vision and doesn’t realize this is really happening.

They pass the first and second guards and come to an iron gate leading to the city.

The gate opens by itself and they go through it.

When they’ve walked the length of one street, the angel suddenly leaves.

Peter realizes the Lord has sent an angel to rescue him and heads to a house where people have been praying for him.

This is the part I find comical.

Peter knocks on the outer entrance and a servant girl, named Rhoda, goes to answer the door.

No, Greg wasn’t there tying his shoe.

But when Rhoda recognizes Peter’s voice, she’s so overjoyed that she runs back to the other people without opening the door.

Can you imagine Peter continuing to knock?

Did he have a puzzled look like the lady who just wanted her candy?

Or was he still basking in the amazement of a God-orchestrated rescue?

In the meantime, Rhoda tries to tell the other folks that Peter is at the door.

Nobody believes her.

“You’re out of your mind,” they say.

She keeps insisting it’s true.

“It must be his angel,” they say.

Poor Peter should get an “A” for persistence.

He keeps knocking.

When they finally open the door, they’re astonished.

Peter motions with his hand for them to be quiet, then describes how the Lord miraculously brought him out of prison.

He tells the group to let the other Christians know about this and then leaves to go somewhere else.

The next morning, there’s a big commotion among the soldiers about what had become of Peter.

Herod has a thorough search made for Peter, but doesn’t find him.

Then he cross-examines the guards and orders their execution.

No, I don’t think that was very nice, either.

But wicked Herod gets a big payback after he goes to Caesarea.

Dressed in his royal robes, Herod sits on a throne and delivers a public address to the people.

These folks depend on Herod for food supplies so they respond with excessive flattery, shouting: “This is the voice of a god, not of a man.”

The Scriptures record that immediately — because Herod didn’t give praise to God — an angel of the Lord strikes him down.

Herod is eaten by worms and dies.

And the word of God continues to spread and flourish.

Whatever happened to Rhoda?

I don’t know, but I hope people listened to her the next time she answered the door.

Peter went on to have an amazing ministry and wrote two incredible letters, which became books in the New Testament.

As for doors, I suppose we’ll always have humorous experiences.

But one thing comes to mind when I think about them.

It comes from the book of Revelation in the New Testament.

Through the Apostle John, Christ has a message for the ancient church at Laodicea, where the people have grown lukewarm in their love for him.

“Here I am!” Jesus says. “I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”

I always thought this meant Jesus was telling us how he’s at the door of our hearts, asking to come in.

Yet various teachers say he was knocking on the door of the church, whose people had become financially prosperous, but spiritually deficit.

And Jesus, who should have been their focus, was left outside the door.

It sounds terribly said, but I find such hope in this passage, because Jesus says: “Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest and repent.”

Oh, please don’t miss this:

They had a chance to open that door.

And we do, too.

We can open our hearts to fellowship with Christ and hope of eternal life. We can open our churches’ doors, letting Jesus in to reignite our passion for loving and serving him.

And truly making him the focus.

These are the best door-openings of all.