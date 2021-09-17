Passing the test of faith

We find these letters in the New Testament.

In one, Peter talks about the living hope believers have through Christ’s resurrection.

It’s the hope of an inheritance that won’t perish, spoil or fade, kept in heaven for believers.

Because of this, Peter said believers can rejoice — even though they’ve been grieved by various kinds of trials. Their tested faith is genuine and more precious than gold, which is proven to be pure when tested by fire.

We go through all sorts of trials and tests in this life. Some are short and sharp. Some are seemingly endless. We can go through wildly storm-tossed times and desert-like seasons.

Some tests we pass.

Others we fail only to take them again.

Peter may have faltered on a test of courage when he denied knowing Jesus.

But he passed it when he preached to that crowd and later continued to share the good news even though he faced some time in prison.

Church tradition indicates Peter later was martyred by being crucified upside down, because he felt unworthy to die in the same manner as Jesus.