Prayers answered differently

Eula Mae died on Dec. 12.

She was 68 years old.

Amid the grief of losing her mother, Donna didn’t realize until later that her prayers weren’t answered the way she wanted.

“Why did I even pray?” she wondered.

Donna talked about it with her husband, Rich, and other Christians she trusted.

She depended on the Lord to get through each day emotionally.

Donna would grow stronger in her faith, but still had questions about her prayers.

At the time, she was a scrapbooking consultant. She had a customer, Valerie, who said she and her husband had been unable to conceive a child.

One Sunday, Donna and her family were at church when a special speaker talked about praying for other people.

Donna didn’t know if she ever wanted to pray for anyone again.

But the preacher said he’d pray that the Lord would give his listeners a picture in their minds of someone who needed prayer.

Valerie’s face appeared in Donna’s mind.