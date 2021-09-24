Prayers answered differently

Donna Porter didn’t want to lose her last parent.
She was 21 when her father, Harold Hutson, died in 1989.
That year, Hurricane Hugo hit Charleston, South Carolina, and her dad drowned as he tried to ride out the storm in his shrimp boat.
Now—14 years later—Donna’s mom, Eula Mae, was diagnosed with a rare condition called aplastic anemia. With this condition, the body’s bone marrow stops producing enough new blood cells.
It was July 2003.
Then 34 years old, Donna organized a prayer vigil. The 24-hour event ended with participants holding hands in a circle and praying for Eula Mae.
Donna and her siblings, Diane Anglin, Billy Hutson and Becky Hutson, prayed for their mom.
“We fought the disease with all the spiritual and medical help we could find,” Donna said.
Donna believes the Lord had family members move Eula Mae to a university hospital with cutting-edge treatment, then provided a specialist from another state as a resource.
Eula Mae wasn’t eligible for a bone marrow transplant, but was given medication to “restart” her marrow.
Then Eula Mae contracted a virus her body couldn’t fight.
Eula Mae died on Dec. 12.
She was 68 years old.
Amid the grief of losing her mother, Donna didn’t realize until later that her prayers weren’t answered the way she wanted.
“Why did I even pray?” she wondered.
Donna talked about it with her husband, Rich, and other Christians she trusted.
She depended on the Lord to get through each day emotionally.
Donna would grow stronger in her faith, but still had questions about her prayers.
At the time, she was a scrapbooking consultant. She had a customer, Valerie, who said she and her husband had been unable to conceive a child.
One Sunday, Donna and her family were at church when a special speaker talked about praying for other people.
Donna didn’t know if she ever wanted to pray for anyone again.
But the preacher said he’d pray that the Lord would give his listeners a picture in their minds of someone who needed prayer.
Valerie’s face appeared in Donna’s mind.
“As soon as I saw her face, I knew the prayer that God was calling me to pray was for her to have a baby, but I was very scared,” Donna said. “I did not want to do it. I was scared my prayer would not be answered. I didn’t want to give her false hope.”
Donna’s husband was out of town on business that weekend, but she ate lunch with a friend, who said she’d accompany her to Valerie’s house.
Donna already planned to take scrapbooking supplies to Valerie’s home that day.
So Donna and her friend headed out.
On the way, they were at a stoplight when a couple from church pulled up in their vehicle.
“I think we’re supposed to invite them to go with us,” Donna told her friend.
They called the couple via cell phone. The couple agreed to come along to pray.
Donna went alone to Valerie’s door, while the others waited.
“I told her that God had given me a picture of her face at church and I was supposed to pray for her to be able to conceive and God had brought some other people along to pray, too,” Donna said.
Valerie invited them inside, where her husband was watching NASCAR on television.
“In the South, these men love their NASCAR,” Donna said.
Valerie told her husband why Donna was there.
“She feels like she’s supposed to pray for us to have a baby and has brought some other people to pray,” Valerie said.
Her husband immediately turned off the television.
Valerie sat in a rocking chair, which Donna saw as confirmation that she was on the right track with what she believed she’d been called to do that day.
Donna led the prayer. Others prayed, too.
Then they left.
About three months later, Valerie went to Donna’s house for a scrapbooking workshop.
Valerie had exciting news.
She was pregnant.
Today, Valerie and her husband have two daughters. The oldest daughter is a high school sophomore and the younger is a fifth-grader.
Donna said she’s still processing what God did during that time.
She’s prayed for other things that haven’t come to pass.
But looking back, Donna believes her faith was strengthened when she prayed for Valerie.
Donna believes God showed her that she still needed to pray and that the outcome wasn’t up to her.
She just needed to be obedient with what God called her to do.
Why doesn’t God always answer our prayers in the way we want?
I’ve wondered that myself.
Like Donna, I’ve prayed for a loved one — actually more than one beloved person — to live.
And they died.
I’ve wondered why God allowed someone else’s parents, husband, grandchildren or other loved ones to live – while mine didn’t.
I don’t have the answers, but I learned something more than eight years ago.
At the time, I was sitting in an intensive care unit — where my loved one wasn’t doing well at all — when I had to decide if I really believed God had my best interest at heart.
Oh, I knew he had a great plan to save those who come to know and love him. We can read about it in the Bible from the books of Genesis to Revelation.
But what about me personally?
Did he have my best interest at heart?
I think the Lord took me through a spiritual checklist of sorts.
There were just three questions.
Does God have my best interest at heart if:
- He loved me so much that his sent his only son to die for me?
- He says in his word “I have loved you with an everlasting love?” (Jeremiah 31:3)
- He also says in his word: “‘I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord of hosts, ‘plans to prosper and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’”? (Jeremiah 29:11)
I had to say, “yes,” to each question.
Granted, I didn’t understand what was happening. I certainly didn’t like it.
But I believed — and still believe — God has my best interest at heart.
I believe he has my loved ones’ best interests at heart and they’re in heaven with him.
Donna believes her mom is in heaven, too.
Before she died, Eula Mae lost her eyesight, but told family members that she was seeing baby birds. She then began calling out for her sister, Betty.
Eula Mae wasn’t told that Betty had died just one month earlier.
Yet now it seemed like Eula Mae was seeing into heaven and Betty was waiting for her.
“That brought us comfort,” Donna said.
I met Donna recently when I was in Omaha.
I’m so glad we met. I’m happy that she didn’t stop praying or trusting in God after her mom died.
And I’ll bet if Eula Mae could look down from heaven, she’d be happy, too.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.