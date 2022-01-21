Proverbs provide much wisdom

I’ve always liked reading the book of Proverbs in the Bible.

Tucked away in this book are insightful and sometimes surprising sayings.

King Solomon, the son of King David, wrote many of these interesting verses.

Early in his life, Solomon had asked God for wisdom, which the Lord graciously granted.

Scholars say that’s when Solomon wrote most of the Proverbs.

But as time passed, Solomon did something that wasn’t so smart.

He married foreign women (he had 700 wives), who led him astray in his later years with their worship of false gods.

Today, I believe people still can benefit from what Solomon wrote in the years when he walked closely with God. His observations are combined with Proverbs from other wise people.

Years ago, I asked readers to tell me about their favorite Proverbs.

The favorite was Proverbs 3:5-6, which states:

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Many other Proverbs have spoken to me — usually when I’ve needed them most.

Please read the verses I’ve provided slowly, carefully, and even aloud if you can.

If any of them speak to you, cut them out of the newspaper or copy them from the internet and post them where you can see them.

I’ve provided core topics and coinciding Proverbs along with my observations.

AngerThe Proverbs talk a lot about anger.

I wonder if this next verse is telling us that it takes a lot of strength to control one’s temper.

“Whoever is slow to anger is better than the mighty, and he who rules his spirit than one who takes a city.” (Proverbs 16:32)

This verse has come to my mind during times of frustration:

“Good sense makes one slow to anger, and it is to one’s glory to overlook an offense.” (Proverbs 19:11)

It can be hard to overlook something somebody has said or done.

Yet the truth is, we’ve all said or done things that have offended others and we’d want them to show us a little grace.

What we say“A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1)

“Whoever belittles his neighbor lacks sense, but a man of understanding remains silent.” (Proverbs 11:12)

Insight into arguments“For lack of wood, the fire goes out, and where there is no whisperer, quarreling ceases.” (Proverbs 26:20)

When I read this next Proverb, I picture a bunch of people arguing during a big Thanksgiving dinner, while the next door neighbor is quietly eating crackers and, maybe, reading a good book:

“Better is a dry morsel with quiet than a house full of feasting with strife.” (Proverbs 17:1)

I memorized this verse:

“Like one who seizes a dog by the ears is a passerby who meddles in a quarrel not his own.” (Proverbs 26:17)

I think the advice here is: Mind your own business and never try to pick up a dog by its ears.

But please let me add here that minding your own business doesn’t mean not standing up for someone when they’re in trouble or not speaking up, in love, when something is wrong.

OffenseThis Proverb tells how hard it can be to make things right when someone is insulted:

“A brother offended is more unyielding than a strong city, and quarreling like the bars of a castle.” (Proverbs 18:19)

A good wordThis Proverbs tell how a little encouragement can go a long way.

“Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.” (Proverbs 12:25)

Having empathyWe also must consider when someone just needs us to listen and mourn with them over a loss, because a pat answer or fluffy, cheery words will just make them feel worse. Here’s an example of that:

“Like one who takes away a garment on a cold day, or like vinegar poured on soda, is one who sings songs to a heavy heart.” (Proverbs 25:20)

The healing power of joy“A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” (Proverbs 17:22)

A friend’s honestySometimes, our friends may tell us things we don’t like to hear, but they can be easier to accept when we know our pals have our best interests at heart.

Conversely, someone may be seeking to benefit himself by telling us only what we want to hear.

So I’ve always appreciated this verse:

“Wounds from a friend can be trusted, but an enemy multiplies kisses.” (Proverbs 27:6)

Unfulfilled longingAnybody who’s ever waited a long time for a dream — yet unfulfilled — can relate to this:

“Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.” (Proverbs 13:12)

Raising children

As a parent, I find great comfort in this verse:

“Train a child up in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)

More than skin deep

Women who’ve thought they aren’t “pretty enough” can appreciate this verse:

“Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” (Proverbs 31:30)

Generosity

Some Proverbs tell about the importance of generosity such as:

“Whoever is generous to the poor, lends to the Lord and he will repay him for his deed.” (Proverbs 19:17)

“One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give, and only suffers want.” (Proverbs 11:24)

Good business sense

You don’t have to own livestock to appreciate this next financially sound verse:

“Know well the condition of your flocks, and give attention to your herds, for riches do not last forever; and does a crown endure to all generations?” (Proverbs 27: 23-24)

Don’t brag

“Let another praise you, and not your own mouth; a stranger, and not your own lips.” (Proverbs 27:2)

Pride

Here’s the ultimate verse — and warning — against pride:

“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” (Proverbs 16:18)

There are many other good Proverbs. Try reading one Proverb every day for a month (31 days) and you’ll have read through a lot of wise sayings.

Encouragement

I want to end on a positive note:

“Every word of God proves true; he is a shield to those who take refuge in him.” (Proverbs 30:5)

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

