Psalm reminds us of God's protection

I dropped to my knees in the ICU as blue and white lights flashed and doctors and nurses ran down the hallway.

My husband, Chuck, was coding.

I was outside my husband’s room at the time.

Nurses were going to move him from the ICU to another hospital room where he could recover further.

Later, I learned when they went to move him, he coded. It took medical people four to five minutes to get a breathing tube in him and his heart stopped for 11.

He never really came back after that.

You don’t know how you’re going to react in any situation of sudden trauma. But in those first few moments of crisis, I was on my knees praying to God.

With my eyes closed, I found myself praying like some kings in the Old Testament.

First, they’d tell God how great he is and then they’d tell him the problem.

And then they’d ask for help.

So I began asking God: “Is anything too hard for you? Nothing is impossible for you.”

I guess that was my form of praise, a confirmation of what I knew God could do.

I’d also been taught that if you pray Scripture, you’re praying the heart the God.

Soon, I found myself praying part of a Psalm I’d memorized.

Which Psalm?

You might think I’d pray the beloved 23rd Psalm, which speaks of the Lord leading us by still waters, restoring our souls — and helping us not to fear as we walk through the valley of the shadow of death.

Instead, I prayed part of Psalm 121.

It’s one of the Psalms of Ascent.

Bible scholars believe these were Psalms that the Hebrew people sang as they made their way to Jerusalem to attend three pilgrim festivals — the festivals of Passover and Pentecost and the Feast of Tabernacles.

PassoverThe festival of Passover was when they remembered how God led their ancestors out of slavery in Egypt.

Centuries later Mary, Joseph and Jesus were part of a large group of people who made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem to celebrate the Passover.

Joseph and Mary were on their way home when they realized 12-year-old Jesus wasn’t with them. They returned to Jerusalem.

There, they found him — three days later — in the temple courts, sitting among the teachers, asking questions.

I’m sure that was a Passover pilgrimage they never forgot.

PentecostThe Old Testament describes the festival of Pentecost as a thanksgiving for the first fruits of the harvest.

Christians celebrate Pentecost as the time when the Holy Spirit descended on Christ’s disciples and they spoke in other languages.

The Apostle Peter then preached a sermon and 3,000 people became believers in Christ.

You could say that was one great harvest.

The Feast of Booths

The third festival was Sukkot. This was called the Feast of Tabernacles or Booths.

It was a time when the Hebrew people built and lived in small booths, recalling when their ancestors wandered in the desert for 40 years.

I’ll bet Hebrew people looked forward to these pilgrimages — times when they could celebrate God’s goodness and how he’d taken care of them.

But I wonder if there weren’t some hazards, too, like rugged terrain and robbers.

Jerusalem is on hills not flat terrain like many places in Nebraska.

I’ll bet you could slip and fall if you weren’t careful.

And you were in the elements — blazing sun during the day (where’s the suntan lotion?) and cold at night.

Such things are reflected in Psalm 121, which begins with:

“I lift my eyes to the hills,

where does my help come from?

My help comes from the Lord,

The Maker of heaven and earth.

He will not let your foot slip….”

Can you imagine the Hebrew people singing that as they made their way to Jerusalem?

They were looking above those hills of Jerusalem to God to help keep them safe on their journey.

The Psalm continues saying how our God keeps watching over us.

Our God doesn’t sleep on the job. He’s our shade. He shields us from sunstroke.

And he shields us from the moon (old-time people worried that the moon could cause insanity, thus we get the word lunacy).

“The Lord will keep you from all harm.

“He will watch over your life.

He will watch over your coming and going forever more.”

It’s a beautiful Psalm, telling of God’s protection and care.

I only prayed the first five lines of that Psalm in the ICU.

After praying about God not letting our foot slip, my mind went to part of Isaiah 43: “When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned….”

The next thing I knew, a young man, probably an intern, had ahold of my hands. He knelt in front of me as he helped me into a chair and said: “Ma’am, you will have to sit down.”

I noticed a small, clear plastic glass of water next to the chair and a woman chaplain was nearby.

Soon, she took me into a little waiting room, where I went face down on the carpet and begged God to bring my husband back.

“You know how long I waited for a husband. You know how long he waited for a wife,” I reminded God.

One of the medical people popped through the doorway to let us know Chuck was in critical condition.

A doctor later told us what had happened after Chuck coded.

In the next 10 days, family and friends prayed and sang to Chuck as he lay in the hospital bed.

More than once, I got right in his face.

“C’mon, Chuck. Fight. You’re Irish,” I’d remind him.

But sometimes our spouses just can’t do what we want them to do.

Chuck’s condition worsened and 10 days after he coded, we said “goodbye” and he went to be with the Lord.

That was almost nine years ago.

It took me awhile to memorize all of Psalm 121.

Yet for the past several months, I’ve included it in my morning prayers.

There’s something wonderfully comforting about that Psalm.

Like those ancient-day pilgrims, we can look to the hills before us and know we serve a God who helps us.

This is our great creator, who made the heavens — billions of galaxies with trillions of stars — and an earth filled with mountains, valleys, oceans and deserts and a vast array of creatures.

Our God shields us from more than we ever know. He watches over our lives now and forever.

He is our peace, protector, provider and healer. He travels with road with us.

He’s with us as we face the hills of life.

What hill are you facing?

Or is it more like mountain of work? Debt? Health problems? Sorrow? Guilt? Regret? Addiction? Fear?

We all face hills of some sort at some time in our lives.

Maybe that’s when we need to remember a Savior who knows all about hills.

He walked up a hill to a place called Golgotha, where he was nailed to a cross.

And if you remember, even Jesus had help carrying his cross, when Roman soldiers made Simon of Cyrene help carry it.

So I think if Jesus had help carrying his cross, he’ll surely help us carry ours and he’ll help us climb whatever hill we’re facing.

I lift my eyes up to the hills.

Where does my help come from?

It comes from our loving God, who made the hills, the Savior who was crucified on one and the Holy Spirit who reminds us of them both.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

