Pup showed uncommon resilence

It’s a funny scene.

Joe Carraclough is trying to sleep when a naughty collie puppy named, Laddie, jumps on his bed and pesters him until he wakes up.

The pup then races out of the room with Joe in pursuit.

Laddie runs in between pots and pans in a kitchen. He reaches an area where a woman has almost finished hanging wet garments on a clothesline.

The fleet-footed pup charges through, downing the woman and the clothesline with Joe still trying to catch him.

I laughed at the slapstick comedy, then chuckled more when the pup ended up in a garden, tearing through the flowers.

The scenes are from a 1945 movie called “Son of Lassie.”

A sequel to the classic film, “Lassie Come Home,” this movie stars Peter Lawford and June Lockhart in a story about a courageous dog who faces the terrors and hardships of World War II.

Laddie is the pup of a beautiful collie named, Lassie, who traveled miles to be reunited with little Joe, the boy who loves her.

Like his collie mom, Laddie has a deep bond with Joe – now an adult who’s joined the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

Laddie grows up and hides aboard the airplane just to be near Joe.

The dog isn’t discovered until Joe and the pilot are airborne. But by now, the men are on a dangerous mission over Nazi-occupied Norway.

Soon, the plane is hit by enemy fire and Joe and Laddie must parachute to the land below, where they’re separated.

If a cat has nine lives, Laddie has at least five.

The brave dog flees from Nazi soldiers. He faces explosions and a raging river.

Life is a big, dangerous obstacle course in a world at war and even a nice collie can’t be too careful.

Funny thing, you don’t have to be a collie on the run to feel like you’re in a battle.

That’s why I love Bible stories that remind us of how God can help us through the tough and terrible times of life.

At this point in time, the Israelites are being oppressed by enemies called the Midianites.

The Midianites and their allies devour the Israelites’ crops and take their livestock, leaving the people impoverished. It’s so bad the Israelites hid in mountain caves.

They cry out to the Lord.

And he answers.

That answer starts with a man named Gideon, who’s threshing grain in a winepress — hiding out — when he gets an unexpected guest.

It’s an angel of the Lord.

“The Lord is with you mighty warrior,” the angel says.

You’d think Gideon would be pleased or surprised, but he only shares his lament.

“If the Lord is with us, then why has all this happened to us?” Gideon asks. “Where are all the wonderful deeds our fathers told us about?”

The angel doesn’t try to answer Gideon’s questions.

Instead, the angel says: “Go in the strength you have and save Israel.”

Poor Gideon. He sees himself as the weakest of the weak.

How could he save anybody?

That’s when the Lord offers these reassuring words: “But I will be with you.”

Gideon asks for three signs from God, who provides them.

Then this warrior-in-the-making assembles 32,000 men.

They don’t have tanks, machine guns or even a resourceful dog like Laddie.

But there will be a lot of them.

Or so they think.

God won’t have the Israelites claiming they defeated the enemy by themselves so he has Gideon tell all the men who are fearful to go home — and 22,000 leave.

God says the 10,000 left are still too many so he has Gideon tell all but 300 to exit the scene.

If I were Gideon, I’d be nervous.

To make matters worse, we learn that a multitude of Midianites are camped out in a valley.

The Scriptures say these folks are as thick as locusts and their camels are as numerous as sand on a seashore.

That’s a crowd of camels.

God tells Gideon that if he’s fearful to go down into the enemy camp with his servant.

So they do. And while there, Gideon overhears two enemy soldiers talking.

One tells of a dream he had. His comrade says that dream means the Israelites will win.

After hearing this, Gideon worships God and returns to round up his men.

Gideon then implements one of the most unusual battle strategies in the Bible. He gives the men trumpets and empty jars with torches inside.

Nowhere do we read that they had swords or shields.

And nope, no grenades either.

Anyway, these 300 Israelites go out in the middle of the night.

I imagine that weary enemy soldiers are just getting off their shift of guarding the camp, while still groggy ones are just starting theirs.

That’s when Gideon has his men blow their trumpets, smash their jars and yell out: “A sword for the Lord and for Gideon!”

When the men blow their trumpets, the Lord has the enemy soldiers turn on each other with their swords and their army ends up running.

It’s an incredible victory.

What do we learn from this?

I think we can feel like Gideon at times. We lack the resources, energy, strength and even heart to conquer the battles we face in life.

It just seems too hard. We wish for earlier times when things seemed simpler and easier. We wonder why God doesn’t seem to be doing now what he did years ago.

Maybe that’s when we need to remember that — as the Scriptures say — he’s the same yesterday, today and forever. He’ll never leave nor forsake us and he has a good plan for our lives.

Perhaps, like Gideon, we need to follow that angel’s advice and go ahead in the strength we have, knowing God will be with us as we take each step.

And I think it helps to remember a Bible verse that a pastor reminded me of the other day.

It’s 2 Corinthians 4:17. Here, the Apostle Paul tells the Corinthians — and us — that “Our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.”

Tammy translation: The stuff we’re going through now will lead to some really great stuff in eternity.

We’ve just got to hang in there.

Now, I know it was just a movie, but I’m glad Laddie hung in there until he found Joe.

And guess what?

Spoiler alert: The movie has a happy ending.

Joe and Laddie make it home to see their loved ones.

The same can be true for us. As we place our faith in Christ, we can go home someday to a place devoid of troubles, hardships, battles and bad guys.

And it’s probably a place where some naughty pup isn’t ruining anybody’s garden.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

