Recalling a great Christmas

It was December 2012 and one of the best Christmases we ever had.

My daughter-in-law Rachel was excited, because she wanted to buy our son Mike a guitar for Christmas.

Always ready to purchase musical equipment, my husband Chuck was eager to take her shopping.

I had an important role, too.

My big job was watching our grandson Matt — then just 2 years old — so Rachel and Chuck could shop. They found a little plastic toy shopping cart, which Matt merrily pushed around the store with me following behind.

Matt wove his way down aisles and in and around customers.

“Student driver,” I’d tell other bemused shoppers looking at Matt. “He’s got his learner’s permit.”

Eventually, Chuck and Rachel found the right guitar at the right price. We got some other bargains before going out to eat.

It was late by the time we reached the restaurant and the crowd was gone. We laughed and talked about our adventure.

Christmas was so fun that year.

I still have a photo of Mike and our youngest son Zach playing guitars with Chuck on harmonica and Matt on the little drum set we gave him.

Chuck bought what would be my last Christmas gift from him – a Kindle, which I still have.

I loved watching episodes of a favorite TV show on it.

We had no way of knowing we’d lose Chuck two months later.

Ten years have passed since the last Christmas we spent with Chuck. The 10th anniversary of his death will be in February.

As we approach these less-than-merry milestones, I’m grateful for how God has provided for our family and how much love he’s shown us through the kindness of others.

And I hope to encourage folks with things I’ve learned, which include:

Don’t wait to celebrate.

Chuck and I didn’t do anything special for our 20th wedding anniversary. We figured we’d have a bigger celebration on our 25th, which didn’t happen. I don’t recommend plunging into debt, but I’m wondering if we shouldn’t have gone away for the weekend or for a short trip at that time.

Don’t live your life in fear.

I worried for years what I’d do if I ever lost Chuck. I’d find myself praying — and trying not to look out the window — if he was late getting home from work. I worried about what he ate.

I still lost him, but I discovered anew how very faithful God is.

Even when Chuck was still in the hospital, God would put the right person in the right place at the right time with the right words of wisdom, knowledge, comfort and strength — right when I needed it.

This doesn’t mean we won’t hurt, but I’ve found that the more I lean on God, the more hope I have for the future.

For those who are grieving:

Trust God.

This may sound trite to someone experiencing the deep, dull pain of grief, but please hear me out.

Not long after Chuck’s death, I was sitting in church when the pastor gave a great sermon on having faith “for the big things.”

I remember thinking, “I did have faith for the big things. I had faith that God would heal Chuck.”

Suddenly, it was if the air rippled and I felt the Holy Spirit speak one word into my spirit.

And that word was “trust.”

After that, I saw the word when I least expected it. I was in the mortuary office and I saw a sticky note on a computer terminal.

The note had one word written on it.

That word was “Trust.”

I was driving down Broad Street and looked at the marquee of First United Methodist Church. That day, the marquee read: “Everything will be OK. Trust me, says God.”

Soon thereafter, I went to a GriefShare session at Trinity Lutheran School. I walked into the classroom, where I saw a beautifully painted paper mural that featured a sunset and the words: “Trust in the Lord.”

I don’t know if I’m a spiritual genius, but I knew God was trying to tell me to trust him.

And he’s so trustworthy.

Other thoughts:

Try not to beat yourself up with the “What ifs” of life.

We all can look back and wonder what would have happened — or not happened — if we’d only done something differently.

After my dad died many years ago, a pastor said: “You’re going to look back and second guess yourself. Don’t do that. You did the best you could at the time with the knowledge you had.”

You’ve got to feel it to heal it.

At Chuck’s visitation, a dear friend told me: “When you are in your deepest, darkest times, you cry out to God and you will heal.”

Before that, I’d never thought about healing. After my friend’s words, I knew I wasn’t getting Chuck back on this earth, but I wanted to heal.

I wanted to deal with my grief in a healthy way. I didn’t want to pack it down and have it emerge later. So I got into grief groups. I wrote about my grief. I cried. I mourned. I felt it. And I’ve healed.

It’s not that I don’t have sad feelings at times. I miss Chuck, but I don’t have that lingering, heavy feeling as if all my insides are sagging.

Don’t give up.

You don’t know what lies ahead in the future. As author Jerry Sittser says, the “tragedies in our lives are a bad chapter in what can be a very good book.” I’m always looking for better chapters ahead.

Life can improve.

Each year after Chuck’s death got a little bit better.

Today, I’m in a pretty good place. My kids and grandkids are doing well. I’ve learned to do a lot more things for myself. I’ve made great friends and tried things I’ve never done before.

Best of all, I can see how God has grown my faith and allowed me to have a strong testimony, which I pray has — and will continue — to encourage others throughout the years.

As I see people who’ve recently lost precious loved ones, I remember my own fresh grief.

It’s true that you should never, ever compare grief, because every person, relationship and situation is different.

But from my own experience, I wish I could tell grieving people this:

It won’t always hurt so badly. You can learn to adapt with time. And while I don’t believe that we just “move on,” I believe we can move ahead — with the help of Christ — bringing everything we learned from that precious person and loved about them into our future years.

You never replace anyone you love, but I believe God brings other people to walk alongside us on this road — and sometimes through this obstacle course — we call life.

Best of all, our Savior Jesus understands our pain. He knew the grief of losing loved ones to death. He knew what it was like to be tired, hungry, thirsty, betrayed, rejected, humiliated and publicly put to death on a cross.

He died as payment for our sins so we can spend eternity with him.

Christ came to earth as a baby, died like a criminal, but rose as our glorious Savior and king. He’s our everlasting hope.

And if we ever celebrate a Christmas in heaven, it really will be the best one ever.