Recalling Christmases of the past

Christmases were simple when I was a kid.

I was an only child and my parents didn’t have a lot of money.

Our holidays left me with warm memories, but it wasn’t until I met and married my husband, Chuck, that I learned what noisy, colorful family Christmases could be like.

I have great memories of Chuck and I taking our sons, Mike and Zach, to Christmas Eve festivities at Grandma Helen and Grandpa Chuck Sr.’s house.

Chuck’s sister, Michelle, and Helen would make all sorts of yummy cookies and candy.

And Helen made this crazy good salmon dip.

Chuck Sr. knew he’d better get his crackers ready if he wanted any of that dip.

Because as soon as I saw it, I honed in like a heat-seeking missile on that dish of dip.

As for opening gifts, our sons were little when they learned the proper way to do this at Grandpa and Grandma’s house.

They’d open the gift, then stop and hold it up while smiling so Grandpa could take a photo.

It worked that way every Christmas for years.

Meanwhile, my husband, Chuck, and his brother, Steve, spent lots of time popping batteries into toys or trying to free them from the plastic-covered cardboard containers.

Years passed.

The kids grew up and started having kids of their own and family dynamics changed.

My husband died in February 2013 — about two months after one of the best Christmases we’d ever had.

This will be our ninth Christmas without him.

Chuck’s dad died Nov. 28, just after Thanksgiving this year.

Both have left behind heartbroken family members.

My husband was the love of my life and a man who made marriage easy for me.

As I think about the recent loss of my father-in-law, I remember a man who didn’t show favoritism when it came to family members.

Chuck Sr. made us all wooden Christmas ornaments. One year, he and Helen got each of our families a beautiful porcelain nativity set.

I recall one Father’s Day, too.

My husband and Michelle’s husband each got a green T-shirt.

Both were fathers by then.

Steve wasn’t a father yet, but he got a green T-shirt, too.

I loved that kind of fairness.

My father- and mother-in-law set a good example of a loving couple and my late husband always said he learned how to be a good husband and father from watching his dad.

My children and I were definitely the beneficiaries of that.

This Christmas probably will be a little different, but the meaning behind the holiday never changes.

It’s about our God who didn’t have to be fair after Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.

He didn’t have to be fair as generations of humans kept rebelling and rejecting him.

And he didn’t have to be fair — or even good — to me when I look back at the mistakes I’ve made in life.

Yet knowing all the mistakes we’d ever make, God gave his only son to pay the price for our sins by dying on a hard Roman cross more than 2,000 years ago.

Christ’s life began so simply. He was born of a virgin in a stable in Bethlehem.

No dignitaries threw a gala event after Jesus was born. No 40-foot Christmas tree was lighted.

Nobody certainly popped any batteries into toys.

Instead, the glory of the Lord shone around some shepherds out in field watching sheep at night.

An angel had a message that’s resonated hope throughout the ages.

It was the message that a Savior, the Messiah, was born.

The angel said the shepherds would know who this baby was by going to a stable. There, they’d find the infant wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger — a long, open feed box for animals.

Can you imagine the awe-struck wonder those shepherds experienced when, suddenly, a great company of heavenly host appeared giving glory to God?

I imagine shepherds hurrying through the streets of Bethlehem.

Did they have to check two or three stables before they found the Christ child?

Or did they just know where to go?

Either way, they found him.

After they saw him, they spread word about what they’d been told.

And the Scriptures say: “…and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.”

When was the last time we were truly amazed by this story?

Amid all the Christmas wrappings and trappings do we lose the wonder of shepherds suddenly being greeted by an angel and hearing a heavenly host?

Can we put ourselves in their sandals and imagine running to find a little baby in a manger — an infant who is the hope of the world?

Did this hope carry those shepherds through long, cold nights and stormy days and fear of a brutal Roman regime?

Did they spend the rest of their lives dreaming of a time when their Savior would make things right?

Little did they know, but Jesus didn’t come to topple the Roman Empire.

He came to save the people of the world — past, present and future generations — from their sins so those who believe can spend eternity with Him in a place devoid of hatred, darkness and strife.

Before his went to the cross, Jesus said: “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

Years later, the Apostle Paul wrote this in a letter to the Romans: “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9)

I’ve made that confession and I want to be with Jesus now and in eternity. I want to feel God’s glory. I want to see and know and love him better than I ever have before.

I want to see my late husband, parents, grandchildren, father-in-law and so many other people I’ve loved and lost on this earth.

Will we talk about long-ago Christmases?

Or battery operated toys?

Or salmon dip?

We might.

But I believe our focus will be on the incredible love, glory and goodness of God.

The one who made Christmas possible in the first place.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

