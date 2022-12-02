Showing gratitude via cards

There’s a cool Hallmark movie called, “Write Before Christmas,” which came out a few years ago.

It begins with a woman named, Jessica, who buys five beautiful Christmas cards, which she plans to send to her new boyfriend to help get him in the holiday spirit.

When things don’t go as planned, Jessica decides to write meaningful messages in the cards and send them to people who’ve impacted her life.

It’s a sweet movie that even features a dog.

You can’t get much better than that.

I bought a DVD of the movie, which I enjoyed.

And it made me think.

What if we all picked a few people and wrote a little message in a card and gave it – or sent it—to them this Christmas?

They could be like “thank you” cards. We could thank folks for helping us get through life’s rough times, maybe even briefly giving an example or two.

We wouldn’t have to retell the whole story of how someone painted our house or pulled our dog out of a mess or helped make mints for our kid’s wedding.

Maybe we could just thank them for help with our house, dog and big projects.

It’s true we must be careful, because someone else besides the intended party could find this card later.

So it’s probably better to generally thank someone for helping us through a tough time instead of thanking them for helping us survive our sister’s temper tantrums.

No, I don’t have a sister. I was an only child.

Anyway, I know it takes time and thought to write a card and we may forget to include something important.

But isn’t it better to express gratitude for something – rather than nothing at all?

If you’re like me, you could send cards to lots of people.

And you don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings, because they didn’t get a card this year.

So could we let folks know we plan to write other cards in the future?

I dunno.

Just a thought.

It’s important to acknowledge people for good things they’ve done in our lives.

And there’s joy in encouraging others.

It reminds me of Max Lucado’s book, “How Happiness Happens.”

In his book, Max tells how happiness can be found by giving it away.

I know.

That’s a challenge for those of us who are time-challenged.

My year has been so jammed-packed that January seems like an eternity ago.

That’s why I hope to write some cards with encouraging words.

As it says in Proverbs 25:11: “A word fitly spoken is like applies of gold in a setting of silver.”

My late husband, Chuck, could be a man of few words, but he once said something that’s blessed me for years.

“The other women only saw the thorns,” Chuck said, describing himself. “You were the first one to come along and see the rose.”

OK. Maybe you generally don’t talk like that. Chuck didn’t most of the time either.

And honestly, I don’t think we need to be poetically gifted to simply tell someone that we love and appreciate them and pray that God will bless them.

It’s often the simplest words that can mean the most.

I don’t think we need to buy a bunch of fancy cards either. That box of cards you’ve kept a while in the bottom dresser drawer may do just fine.

If you watch, “Write Before Christmas,” you’ll see that each person who received one of Jessica’s cards was blessed.

She was blessed, too.

I know life on this earth doesn’t always turn out like that.

We don’t always get a “thank you” in return.

Jesus experienced that as well. If you remember the Bible story, Jesus healed 10 lepers and only one of them came back to thank him.

But he kept healing and loving people anyway.

Best of all, he paved the way so we can spend eternity with him.

If we believe Jesus died on the cross and rose again, repent (turn from) our sins and ask him into our hearts, we can go to heaven someday.

That doesn’t mean we never mess up. When I mess up, I ask God to forgive me and keep moving forward, trying – with his help – to do the best I can.

Have I ever had doubts in my walk of faith?

Yup.

That’s when I just keep asking God to help me. I keep praying, reading his word and seeking God and fellowship with other believers.

It all helps to keep my spiritual tank full.

Kind of like a word aptly spoken by a friend or an uplifting Bible verse or a gentle touch from the Holy Spirit – who’s the best encourager of all.