I had a showdown with a bunch of bag worms last weekend.
Those stupid bugs were destroying the beautiful arbor vitae pines my late husband Chuck planted in our backyard years ago.
I remember when he planted them. It was dry that year and I dutifully watered and babied them.
Then awhile back, one of the trees started turning brown. I watered it to no avail.
When another tree started dying, I emailed Kathleen Cue. She’s the University of Nebraska Extension Educator for Dodge County.
I even brought her a sample from the second tree.
Her diagnosis: a bad case of bag worms.
I headed to a local store and to buy insecticide and another arbor vitae to plant at a later time.
That evening, I set to work.
“I hate you!” I told those ugly bagworms as I furiously sprayed my trees. Moths flew out of the trees while I sprayed, and I noticed a nearby firefly or two. A spider hung from a thin thread of web between two of my pines.
The next day, I sprayed again because the bagworms had consumed more of that tree and spread to another.
“Please God, save my trees,” I prayed.
As I sprayed, I kept thinking how quickly these insects had taken over the trees and were destroying them.
And I hadn’t even noticed them at first.
Actually, lots of things can go unnoticed and — before you know it — cause a heap of destruction.
I think sin and compromise can start as something almost unnoticed.
It can begin so subtly. We start forgetting to have daily devotions — reading some of God’s word.
We make excuses for missing church. We pray when we’re in a jam, but don’t seem to have as much interaction with God as we used to.
Then we notice our attitude isn’t so good. We’re more easily frazzled.
We may get grumpy, more pessimistic and resentful. Pride and unforgiveness can seep into our souls.
Or maybe we start compromising a little bit. We read something on the Internet that’s a bit off-color.
Soon, we’re reading more of that kind of stuff — or worse.
Or we go someplace we shouldn’t. We hang out with people who aren’t the best influences.
Before we know it, we’re drifting off course.
Oh how we must be on our guard, because if we’re not careful we can get into trouble.
It all reminds me of a man named Samson.
Here was a guy, born during a wicked time in Israel’s history, but set apart from birth by God to save his people.
In the Old Testament book of Judges, you can read how God gives Samson amazing strength.
Samson will have incredible victories over the Israelites’ enemies including the time he kills a thousand men with the jawbone of a donkey. (Judges 15:15-16)
But by this time, Samson’s morals are already on a downhill slide and he goes to a prostitute.
After that, he falls in love with a woman named Delilah.
The immoral and idol-worshiping Philistines — who are enemies of Israel — pay Delilah lots of silver to learn the source of Samson’s strength so they can defeat him.
So she repeatedly asks him about it.
Samson teases her — saying he’ll become weak if he is tied with bow strings or new ropes — but then snaps right out of trouble when the bad guys come around.
Good grief. Can’t Samson tell Delilah is against him? Is his love (or lust) so blind?
Or is Samson so proud and deceived that he thinks nobody will ever get the best of him?
Delilah doesn’t give up.
“How can you say, ‘I love you,’ when your heart is not with me?” she asks.
She accuses Samson of mocking her.
The Scriptures say Delilah presses Samson hard with her words day after day and his soul is vexed to death.
Finally, he tells her that his strength is in his hair.
“If my head is shaved, then my strength will leave me, and I shall become weak and be like any other man,” he says.
Now, Delilah knows Samson is telling the truth. And while Samson is snoozing, Delilah has a guy cut off the strong man’s hair.
When Samson awakes, his enemies are at hand.
Samson figures he’ll just shake off the bad guys.
But that won’t happen.
And in one of the saddest statements we find in Scripture, we read that Samson, “did not know the Lord had left him.”
Samson has resisted God to the point where he doesn’t even recognize that the Lord is no longer providing his power to help him.
The Philistines capture Samson and blind him. They force him to grind grain in a prison.
Funny thing, Samson’s hair grows back.
The Philistines then bring Samson out of prison to entertain them.
This had to be so very humiliating.
Samson is forced to stand between two pillars of a house. While there, he asks a young man to let him lean on the pillars.
The house is filled with the Philistines. And on the roof are 3,000 of those who looked on while he’d been forced to entertain.
Samson prays and asks God to strengthen him just once so he can be avenged.
Then with a hand on each pillar, Samson pushes with all his strength and the house falls in — killing the Philistines and him.
It’s a tragic story that makes me wonder what would have happened if Samson had stayed away from that prostitute and Delilah.
To me, it’s a warning of how we can let creepy stuff like pride, lust and disobedience eat away at our moral fiber, causing damage that doesn’t just hurt us but those around us.
Help is available, however, when we seek the Lord through his word and prayer and even some counsel from Godly people.
By the way, I ended up calling a professional company to spray those bagworms and help save my trees.
Next spring, I may have my trees treated to avoid such problems and I hopefully will watch them more closely.
I know a little vigilance can save a lot of heartache — whether you’re talking about character or trees.
And while I’m so thankful for people like Kathleen, I hope my next experiences with trees will be a little less eventful.
A postscript: I’m grateful to the young store employee who helped get the 50-pound replacement tree in my little car (where the top stuck out the back window as I drove home) and the Fremont police officer, who after driving by my house, stopped to help me get the tree out of my car.