Spiritual armor can help us

After telling the Ephesians about the blessings they have and how to live as Christians, Paul says this:

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power,” Paul writes. “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.”

What’s he talking about?

There’s good and evil and God and Satan and Jesus says the devil comes only to “kill, steal and destroy.”

As Bible teachers will tell you, your enemy isn’t that person who’s giving you trouble.

It’s the enemy of our souls who seeks to cause strife, division and pain.

Paul explains: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

That can sound scary, but we don’t have to be afraid — not with the God of the whole universe behind us.

Our God — who created the heavens and earth and raised Jesus from the dead — is all-powerful. God knows everything (1 John 3:19-20) and he’s everywhere (Psalm 139:7).