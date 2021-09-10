Spiritual Spinach: Looking back at 9/11

I was just getting back to work after having had some vacation time.

Now, I had some post-vacation blues.

I read a daily devotion that morning. It dealt with the men of Ephraim in the Old Testament.

In Psalm 78:9 it says: “The men of Ephraim, though armed with bows, turned back on the day of battle.”

If I remember correctly, the devotional said how we must not run — like those guys did — but stand firm and face the battle.

Looking back, it almost seems prophetic, but at the time I recall it simply being inspirational as I headed out the door to work — unaware of how the day would unfold.

I was in the newsroom when our photographer Mike Buckley came in saying a plane had smashed into one of towers.

Before long, we’d learn that a second plane had flown into the other.

Tracy Buffington had been our executive editor since August. I remember telling him that I thought this would be our top story.

He already knew that and started work on what would be a special edition, which we’d produce that night.