The God who rebuilds

I’ve got some arthritis behind my left knee so I’ve been going to physical therapy.

Physical therapists can tell you that pain from one area of the body can radiate to another.

Everything’s connected, which probably explains why I’ve had a little pain above my knee.

To explain further, one PT even mentioned the old song that talks about the bones being connected — like the knee bone to the thigh bone.

I asked if the therapist knew where that song came from.

She didn’t.

So I had to tell her.

The song called, “Dem Bones,” refers to the Old Testament book of Ezekiel, Chapter 37.

By this time in Bible history, the people of Israel and Judah have fallen away from God and been taken into captivity by their enemies.

So many years have passed and the people wonder if they’ll ever see their homeland again.

But a prophet named Ezekiel has visions.

And one vision that’s filled with bones — and hope — is recounted in the book of Ezekiel, Chapter 37, in the Bible.

In this vision, the spirit of the Lord brings Ezekiel into the middle of a valley filled with very dry bones.

The Lord has a question: “Son of man, can these bones live?”

“Sovereign Lord, you alone know,” Ezekiel says.

The Lord tells Ezekiel to prophesy to the bones — saying God will make breath enter them and they will come to life. God will attach tendons and make flesh come on them and cover them with skin.

And then Ezekiel will know that God is the Lord.

So Ezekiel does as he’s commanded.

He prophesies.

And as he does, there’s a rattling noise and the bones come together.

Bone to bone.

Then tendons, flesh and skin come on them.

Yet there’s no breath in these figures.

The Lord tells Ezekiel to prophesy again — which he does — and breath enters these bodies.

They come to life and stand on their feet as a vast army.

The Lord explains that the bones represent the despondent people of Israel and Judah.

God even quotes the sad people who say: “Our bones are dried up and our hope is gone; there’s nothing left of us.”

Yet amid their despair, God paints this picture of hope, basically telling them that he’s going to bring them out of their “graves” (those pits of despair) and take them back to their homeland.

What’s more, God will put his spirit in them.

And when they’re home, they’ll know it was the Lord who accomplished all of this.

Our Lord was as good as his word.

Many people, who wanted to return, did go home.

The book of Nehemiah tells how that ancient-day man responded to the call of God and led people back to Jerusalem. There, they found the stones of the wall that had been around the city.

Those stones had been burned and had become rubble.

Yet stones that might have been considered worthless became the building blocks for a new wall.

Faithful men of God rebuilt the walls in 52 days even amid threats and scoffing from their enemies.

I marvel at the miracle.

At the same time, I believe God can do something similar with us.

He can take the broken, charred pieces of our lives and help us build them into something stronger and even more beautiful than before.

Ever wonder why Jesus was born the son of a carpenter?

Why not the son of a farmer?

Jesus talks about farmers in the Bible.

Or why not the son of a fisherman?

Some of Christ’s closest disciples were fishermen.

Why not the son of a shepherd or a merchant or a Pharisee?

OK. Maybe not a Pharisee.

But why the son of a carpenter?

I believe it’s because carpenters build and rebuild and fix things.

And that’s what Jesus can do with our lives.

He can repair what’s broken. He can renew, restore and rejuvenate.

I firmly believe that broken hearts, wounded spirits and crushed souls are his specialty.

Throughout my career, I’ve interviewed amazing people — former drug addicts, people in near-fatal accidents and others, who’ve known the life-transforming work of Christ in their lives.

One is Curtis Barnes, whom I interviewed in 2017.

Curtis’s mother died six days before his 12th birthday. His dad was in prison when his mom died. When his dad got out of prison, Curtis went to live with him.

“Basically, I was raised in a drug house,” he said.

Curtis struggled with addiction for 21 years. He overdosed from heroin. He was in car wrecks, stabbed or beaten and left for dead.

At age 33, Curtis was facing five felonies when he was sent to jail for the fifth time.

As he sat in jail, Curtis found some reading material about God. Curtis realized he’d either die or spend the rest of his life in jail, unless he did something to turn it around.

So he gave his life to God.

That was in 1998.

Today, Curtis is executive director of Sheepgate, Omaha, a division of Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midlands, which helps men overcome the cycle of addiction.

I was never a drug addict, but I know how much God helped me when I was a single mom and, years later, a deeply grieving widow.

These days, I’m amazed at how God can heal and restore and give me hope even on the grayest days.

And I know he can do it for others.

Now for the last couple of weeks, I’ve been doing exercises to strengthen a muscle in my left leg, which should help my knee.

I’m very grateful for physical therapists.

But if I want to gain spiritual strength and hope, the best exercise I can do is pick up my Bible and read or pray or listen to a sermon or some worship music.

It’s the best therapy I know.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

