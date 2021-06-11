The power of a 'thank you'

Call it a drive-thru “Thank You.”

The woman just wanted to thank workers at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant where she went some Sundays.

For years after her spouse died, she ate lunch almost every week after church with her pals.

Health reasons were keeping them from those lunch dates so she picked up fast food for them.

The orders at one restaurant could get a little complicated and she appreciated the employees’ patience.

So one day, she wrote a little thank you note. She explained her situation, mentioning her friends and how they’d helped her — and how they appreciated the Sunday fast food. She gave the note to the employee who took her money.

She went to the second window to get her order. While she was waiting, the worker who’d taken her money suddenly appeared at that window.

The worker thanked her for the note and said she was sorry about the death of her spouse.

“You come through here anytime,” the worker said. “God bless you.”

The woman was astounded by the tender response and drove away with tears in her eyes.