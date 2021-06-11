Call it a drive-thru “Thank You.”
The woman just wanted to thank workers at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant where she went some Sundays.
For years after her spouse died, she ate lunch almost every week after church with her pals.
Health reasons were keeping them from those lunch dates so she picked up fast food for them.
The orders at one restaurant could get a little complicated and she appreciated the employees’ patience.
So one day, she wrote a little thank you note. She explained her situation, mentioning her friends and how they’d helped her — and how they appreciated the Sunday fast food. She gave the note to the employee who took her money.
She went to the second window to get her order. While she was waiting, the worker who’d taken her money suddenly appeared at that window.
The worker thanked her for the note and said she was sorry about the death of her spouse.
“You come through here anytime,” the worker said. “God bless you.”
The woman was astounded by the tender response and drove away with tears in her eyes.
She hadn’t expected to receive such an expression of gratitude for such a little note.
The note had blessed the recipient and the writer.
It was a double blessing.
Gratitude can be amazing and it makes me wonder how often we say “thank you” for what most of us take for granted.
In an age of emails, texts and social media, a hand-written thank you note can be a rarity.
But there’s something to be said for the power of a “thank you” and how it can encourage others.
In the Bible, we find the story of some people who forgot to say thanks — and one man whose gratitude has been recorded for generations.
It’s found in the 17th chapter of Luke, starting with verse 11.
At this point, Jesus is traveling between Samaria and Galilee. He’s headed into a village when he’s met by 10 men with leprosy — a fatal disease in those days.
Standing at a distance — as required during ancient times — the men call out: “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!”
When Jesus sees them, he simply says: “Go and show yourselves to the priests.”
The men follow his instructions.
And as they do, something wonderful happens.
They’re healed.
When one man sees he’s been healed, he returns, praising God in a loud voice, and falls on his face at Jesus’ feet — thanking him.
Unlike the other men, this guy is a Samaritan.
Jews and Samaritans didn’t associate in those days, but sometimes illnesses can bring people together.
At any rate, Jesus stops to do a little math.
“Were not all 10 cleansed? Where are the other nine? Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?” Jesus asks.
Jesus then tells the grateful man: “Rise and go; your faith has made you well.”
I love how this one person — after a miraculous healing — made time to thank Jesus.
What about the other nine? What were they thinking?
Were they so excited to be healed and eager to return to their families that they forgot?
Maybe they were ready to get out of the rags that bound their wounds. Maybe they were hungry. Maybe miles away from home.
I wonder if they looked back and wished they’d thanked Jesus, who probably experienced the pang of ingratitude.
Lately, I’ve been wondering something else.
What if we put a pad of paper and a pen in our cars and wrote out a simple “thank you” when we went through a drive-thru business?
Or what if we handed a “thank you” with a tip to someone who waited on us at a restaurant or delivered a pizza to us?
Think of other notes you could write to:
- The person at the front desk of your doctor’s office or the veterinary clinic where you take your pet.
- Your postal carrier.
- A delivery person who’s been exceptional.
- The custodian (environmental services person) at your business, school or church.
When you write, try to compliment something specific: the way the lady at the restaurant remembers you take cream with your coffee; how the vet tech always sends an extra treat along for your dog; or the bank teller who always asks about your loved one who’s overseas.
Certainly, compliment people for their talent, time and patience, all of which are precious gifts.
And, I know, some folks aren’t crazy about writing notes or letters, but friendly texts, emails, Facebook messages and other forms of electronic communication can bless others, too.
Everybody needs to be told “thank you.”
We need to thank our friends and loved ones for the joy they bring into our lives and a little note can become a treasured possession.
Most of all, I think we must thank our Lord for creating this earth and the heavens with their many wonders and for Christ’s sacrifice on the cross and the Holy Spirit’s guidance.
Gratitude is an amazing and beautiful gift, which sometimes can bring lovely and unexpected results — like a grateful fast food worker who thanks a customer for one little note.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.