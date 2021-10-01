TV series depicts lives of Gospel people

I was so upset.
I’d lost one of the DVDs and the plastic case for “The Chosen.”
For the past two weeks, I’d been watching the first season of this TV series.
Produced by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, it’s based on the life of Jesus.
It takes the Gospels and adds a fictional backstory to the Biblical figures.
Was Matthew, the tax collector-turned-disciple, really a neat freak guy who’d wipe down a ladder before climbing it?
The Scriptures say Peter got out of a boat and walked on water.
But did he really get in a fist fight with his brother-law?
And was his brother, Andrew, such a bad dancer that it took Christ’s encouragement to get him to dance at a wedding in Cana?
Hmmm.
Maybe. Or maybe not.
Either way, “The Chosen” gives viewers a better idea of what Bible-times were like, the struggles people faced and love they shared.
It makes you feel like you’re in the middle of an ancient marketplace or the home of a fisherman.
And kind of like Tosca Lee’s book, “Iscariot,” it helps me understand why and how much God’s chosen people wanted a Messiah who’d free them from the tyranny of the Roman Empire.
Simply put: I’ve really enjoyed the first season’s episodes.
So I wasn’t happy when I lost one of the DVDs and the case.
I looked everywhere.
Behind furniture.
In drawers.
Under the bed.
No disc.
I prayed, but was aggravated.
Had I accidentally thrown it away?
Did my collie puppy, Gracie, chew it up?
There was no evidence of that.
Finally, I pulled back my bed’s headboard.
There it was.
The case with the disc had somehow fallen behind the headboard.
I was glad to find it.
And I began thinking about a parable Jesus told.
This one is about a woman who loses a coin. We find the account in the book of Luke, chapter 15.
“Suppose a woman has 10 silver coins and loses one,” Jesus says. “Doesn’t she light a lamp, sweep the house and search carefully until she finds it?
“And when she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.’”
Christ makes a comparison.
“In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents,” Jesus says.
Jesus has a big heart of compassion for lost people.
In “The Chosen,” we see him reach out to a Samaritan woman at a well.
Jonathan Roumie does a fine job of portraying our compassionate Savior Jesus.
“The Chosen” provides a possible picture of the Samaritan woman’s pain and shame-filled life. She’s had five husbands and the man she’s living with isn’t her husband.
In “The Chosen,” she’s scorned in the marketplace. She goes to the well at noon — in the heat of the day — to avoid the other women.
Like the Jesus we read about, Roumie portrays Christ’s tenderness as he encounters the woman’s skepticism.
People need to know Christ cares — and that the same Jesus who loved lost people in Bible times still loves them today.
How do I know?
I was a lost lamb, who strayed from God’s best for me, and then came back.
I’ve known other former lost lambs and I’ve seen the life-transforming power of Christ in their lives.
Some were former drug addicts or recovering alcoholics who found faith in Christ. Some were people whose marriages were about to dissolve, before Christ helped them put the pieces back together.
Our Lord is in the restoration business. He rebuilds and heals.
I’ve written a lot about Christ’s restoration during the past 13 years I’ve written this column.
Which Bible stories I’ve written about most?
You probably can guess.
It’s the parables of the lost sheep and the lost coin and the Prodigal son.
Jesus told these stories to let people know how very important they are to him and our Heavenly Father.
Our Lord is thrilled when people come to him.
Or return to him.
So to anyone who might be feeling lost may I offer this little bit of hope?
You don’t have to stay lost.
Your Savior — the one who gave his life for you — is waiting.
I was 16 when a man at a small church in Sidney told me that I could know — not guess or suppose — that I could go to heaven if I:
- Believed that Jesus died on the cross to save me from my sins;
- Repented of sins (be so sorry I never want to do them again);
- Asked Jesus to come into my heart and be my Lord and Savior.
So I prayed.
No lightning flashed.
No thunder pounded the skies.
No angel suddenly appeared and patted me on the back.
I just ate the church dinner with other kids in the youth group and went home.
Funny thing, I remember being pretty happy. I got even more involved in church and youth activities.
It’s true that I later fell away, but — as I said — God has a way of retrieving lost lambs, who want to return.
Nobody’s life is perfect and problem-free, but I love the strength and comfort God provides me each day.
I can’t wait to watch the second season of “The Chosen.” I could watch it on an app on my phone. It’s also scheduled to come out on DVD later this month.
Does it take the place of the Bible?
No.
In fact, Jenkins encourages people to read the Gospels for themselves. Nothing replaces the Bible.
But now, I can imagine even more what it might have been like for the woman at the well to see the smiling face of Christ.
Or the look on Matthew’s face when Jesus called him to be a disciple.
Or when fish filled Peter’s boat so much that it almost sank.
And I’m grateful to Christ Jesus whose very life is a depiction of love itself.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.