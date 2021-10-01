TV series depicts lives of Gospel people

I was so upset.

I’d lost one of the DVDs and the plastic case for “The Chosen.”

For the past two weeks, I’d been watching the first season of this TV series.

Produced by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, it’s based on the life of Jesus.

It takes the Gospels and adds a fictional backstory to the Biblical figures.

Was Matthew, the tax collector-turned-disciple, really a neat freak guy who’d wipe down a ladder before climbing it?

The Scriptures say Peter got out of a boat and walked on water.

But did he really get in a fist fight with his brother-law?

And was his brother, Andrew, such a bad dancer that it took Christ’s encouragement to get him to dance at a wedding in Cana?

Hmmm.

Maybe. Or maybe not.

Either way, “The Chosen” gives viewers a better idea of what Bible-times were like, the struggles people faced and love they shared.

It makes you feel like you’re in the middle of an ancient marketplace or the home of a fisherman.