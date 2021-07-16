TV shows had a good message

“The Princeless Bride”

A young woman who spent her life planning her wedding finds her plans being blown away by a blizzard. When her groom-to-be gets cold feet, the young woman is left with broken dreams and a lot food.

Here’s a “You-could-always-have-it-worse” story. I like how the young woman realizes she has more in common with those around her than she would admit — and how some of the things she thought were so critical weren’t as important as the guy she wanted to see at the end of the aisle.

“Monica’s Bad Day”

Monica’s parking mishap — and her reaction to a rude man’s bad attitude — snowballs into one bad situation after another.

This story shows how one person (or angel’s) crummy attitude can affect those around them. It’s a domino effect. One person’s unkind word can lead someone else to be hurtful toward the next guy. This episode made me think about that.

“Interview with an Angel”

Monica answers the ad of a skeptical tabloid writer looking for an angel. Monica talks about one of her recent cases in which a surgeon is assigned to operate on the drunken driver who killed his children.