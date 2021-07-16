TV shows had a good message

If you look on the internet, you can find Top 10 lists of favorite TV shows and movies.
I’ve got my own list.
A few years ago, I bought the complete, nine-season set of the TV show “Touched By An Angel.”
I loved the show from the time it first aired.
Back then, our kids were young and we had a busy household so I didn’t always get to watch the show.
I thought I’d seen several episodes. But after I bought the set, I realized I’d only seen about six.
Must have made an impression.
I watched all the episodes via DVD a few years ago — only pulling them out again recently so I’d have something to watch while on my treadmill.
I’ve picked out my Top 12.
Here they are:
“Most Likely to Succeed”
In this episode, a man recalls his miserable high school days. He was in love with a beautiful cheerleader. But her obnoxious boyfriend — the football team’s captain — humiliated the poor kid every chance he got. After the smart, nerdy kid becomes incredibly wealthy, he plans to get his revenge at their class reunion.
Time can pass so quickly and I love this episode which shows the futility of harboring resentment and how life has a way of turning the tables. The Toby Keith song at the end is heartwarming.
“Manhunt”
A young woman, who’s struggling after a breakup with her boyfriend, heads out for “Happy Hour” with her co-workers. Meanwhile, a guy she hardly notices thinks she’s pretty cool.
This is a story of love and loss, waiting on God’s timing, enjoying what he’s given us and trusting him even when our plans don’t work out.
“The Compass”
This episode is set in the European Theater during World War II. Young men are fighting and dying for their country and a mean-spirited soldier must decide if he’s going to risk his life to fulfill the last wishes of his fellow soldiers.
There are some touching scenes. One is of Monica, the angel, telling a dying soldier how much his loved one will appreciate his last letter.
The other — perhaps my favorite — is of Monica reciting part of Psalm 27 during a horrific battle.
This Psalm begins with: “The LORD is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life — of whom shall I be afraid?”
I love this Psalm, written by David (the shepherd who became king), during a scary time in his life.
It’s a Psalm that tells of God’s protection.
We all face some sort of battle in life and you don’t have to be under gunfire to appreciate these words: “Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war break out against me, even then I will be confident.”
“Angel on the Roof”
In this story, an alcoholic motel owner, who’s prejudiced and bitter, plans to end his life. At the same time, a pregnant Hispanic woman and her husband quickly need a place to stay when the time comes for her to give birth.
I remember the first time I watched this Christmas episode. There’s a scene of the man and his pregnant wife so reminiscent of another young couple that it brought tears to my eyes.
“Minute by Minute”
Mary McDonnell (Dances With Wolves, Grey’s Anatomy) portrays a nun with a sad and hidden past who tries to stop an angry, outcast student and his friends from blowing up a school.
This is a gripping episode that shows what can happen when people don’t reach out and defend bullied students. It’s a story of redemption and shows how God can bring good out of bad situations.
“The Princeless Bride”
A young woman who spent her life planning her wedding finds her plans being blown away by a blizzard. When her groom-to-be gets cold feet, the young woman is left with broken dreams and a lot food.
Here’s a “You-could-always-have-it-worse” story. I like how the young woman realizes she has more in common with those around her than she would admit — and how some of the things she thought were so critical weren’t as important as the guy she wanted to see at the end of the aisle.
“Monica’s Bad Day”
Monica’s parking mishap — and her reaction to a rude man’s bad attitude — snowballs into one bad situation after another.
This story shows how one person (or angel’s) crummy attitude can affect those around them. It’s a domino effect. One person’s unkind word can lead someone else to be hurtful toward the next guy. This episode made me think about that.
“Interview with an Angel”
Monica answers the ad of a skeptical tabloid writer looking for an angel. Monica talks about one of her recent cases in which a surgeon is assigned to operate on the drunken driver who killed his children.
I haven’t had a chance to watch this episode again, but I was touched (no pun intended) by the decision the surgeon faced. This is also a story of how one person’s actions can affect others — for better or worse.
“The Sign of the Dove”
- — The show features the owner of a tavern that’s been in his family for generations. An angel named Andrew has warm memories of the bravery and compassion of this tavern owner’s ancestors, but it could all come to an end if a business owner next door succeeds in his plan to take his own life.
I love the history and integrity of the tavern owner’s ancestors in a show that depicts how today’s actions can bless future generations.
“The Lord Moves in Mysterious Ways”
Monica and Andrew are planning a surprise for their fellow angel, Tess. But when her beautiful car breaks down in an isolated area, Tess finds herself at a diner with a grumpy, resentful employee — who doesn’t believe in helping others.
This ending of this story is tender.
And no, I don’t know why an angel would be driving a car instead of just flying to meet her friends, but in this case it works.
“Chutzpah”
A Jewish cartoonist turns frustrations with her father into editorial cartoons that make fun of him and his religion. The situation escalates when the cartoons seem to give some Skinheads one more excuse to turn their hateful words into actions.
I feel such tenderness toward the Jewish people for many reasons — not the least of which is because our Savior Jesus Christ was a Jew. The Last Supper he ate with his disciples was the Passover meal. After that supper, our dear Jesus went to the cross to pay the price for our sins.
The “Chutzpah” episode doesn’t talk about Christ, but provides a reminder of how we must not let hatred win.
“Holy of Holies”
Slightly reminiscent of the “Indiana Jones” movies, this episode involves a professor on a quest to find the Ark of the Covenant. The professor resorts to unscrupulous means to get what he wants, but learns a lesson in the process.
My favorite part of the show is when he and the angels are together. Two of the angels start singing and it’s beautiful.
I plan to watch more episodes in the future. Maybe I'll write about them, too.
In the meantime, I like watching shows that remind me of good things and which aren’t filled with stuff I don’t want floating around my mental data base.
We must be careful about what we watch and think.
As it says in Philippians 4:8 — “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”
I’d give that verse a good review any day.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.