Two women connected via songs

The Rev. Robert Einspahr was a kind man.

So when the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church asked two other girls and me to be in a pantomime, we readily agreed.

It was right before Christmas in the 1970s and I was a teenager.

The pastor had white robes with long sleeves made for us.

We stood in a row gently moving our arms in unison to a slow melody. The lyrics came from the song of praise Mary sang after learning she would become the mother of Jesus.

I still remember the melody along with words from the King James’ version of the Bible:

“My soul doth magnify the Lord,

“And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Savior … for he that is mighty hath done … great things; and holy is his name….” (Luke 1:46-49)

We performed the pantomime on Christmas Eve in our little church in Sidney.

I hadn’t thought about that for a long time until I recently read Shannon Bream’s book, “The Women of the Bible Speak — The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today.”

Shannon compares the similarities between Mary’s Holy Spirit-infused song and one sung hundreds of years earlier by another joyful woman.

That woman’s name was Hannah.

Her story is found in the Old Testament book of 1 Samuel in the Bible.

Hannah is a devout Jewish woman married to a man named, Elkanah, who also has another wife, Peninnah.

No, I don’t think having two wives was a good idea either.

Anyway, Peninnah is able to have children, but Hannah cannot.

Year after year, Peninnah provokes Hannah until she weeps.

I don’t know if Peninnah taunted Hannah in front of their husband, but Elkanah realizes Hannah is unhappy one day when they go to a place called Shiloh to worship.

Elkanah obviously loves Hannah and tries to help.

“Why are you downhearted?” he asks. “Don’t I mean more to you than 10 sons?”

Hannah goes to the temple to pray and makes a vow to God.

If he will give her a son, she’ll give him to the Lord for all the days of his life.

She keeps praying, pouring out her heart to God.

Hannah goes home and guess what?

She becomes pregnant, gives birth to a son and names him, Samuel (Shemuel), which in Hebrew means, “God has heard.”

Hannah nurses and weans Samuel after which she takes her little son to the temple and a priest named Eli.

“For this child I prayed and the LORD has heard my petition that I made to him,” Hannah says. “Therefore, I have lent him to the LORD. As long as he lives, he is lent to the LORD.”

She turns over Samuel to Eli and the child grows up serving the Lord in the temple.

OK. Stop a minute.

I know it’s difficult for people today to imagine handing over a child like that.

But Hannah is joyful.

And Hannah sings:

“My heart rejoices in the Lord … There is no one holy like the LORD, indeed, there is no one besides You, Nor is there any rock like our God…”

Notice the similarities between Hannah and Mary’s songs?

Both women rejoice in the Lord and exalt him. If you read both songs, you’ll notice each woman sings about how God brings down the proud, but raises the humble.

Shannon says the two songs tell how God works in unexpected ways, changes circumstances and uses humble, unknown people to carry out his plans.

Neither Hannah nor Mary were wealthy. From what I read in Scripture, neither was married to a prominent man.

Yet both became the mothers of men who did great things.

Samuel became a prophet, who anointed David to be king of Israel.

Jesus, son of God, healed the sick, made blind people see and raised the dead back to life.

Best of all, Jesus died to pay for our sins so those who believe can be with him in eternity.

And Jesus didn’t stay in the tomb. He rose from it.

Mary saw her beloved son, Jesus, being crucified. That must have been unspeakably horrible.

But I believe she knew he was resurrected.

I don’t know how long Hannah lived after Samuel was born, but the Bible gives a few facts.

It says each year, Hannah made a little robe for Samuel and took it to him when she and Elkanah went to the temple.

Eli would bless the couple, saying, “May the LORD give you children by this woman for the petition she asked of the LORD.”

The Scriptures then record that:

“Indeed, the LORD visited Hannah, and she conceived and bore three sons and two daughters. And the boy Samuel grew in the presence of the LORD.” (1 Samuel 2:21)

Did Hannah live to see Samuel become a great prophet and leader?

I don’t know.

But I love how Shannon points out that nowhere do we read in Scripture that Hannah ever plotted evil against Peninnah, who’d harassed her for years.

We don’t read that Hannah grew bitter either.

Instead, Hannah took all her pain and laid it at the feet of our God.

And that’s what we can do, too.

We can take our hurts, disappointments, fears, hopes and unfulfilled dreams to God.

It could be suggested that Hannah bargained with God, which people will tell you isn’t good. They believe it shows mistrust in God or treats him like a genie ready to grant our wish. Others say those who pray this way:

* Can make foolish or reckless bargains;

* Fail to keep their end of the deal after they get what they want;

* Or get mad when they think God didn’t hold up his end of the deal, because things didn’t turn out like they wanted.

To be honest, I don’t know if it’s a good idea, but I’ve tried to bargain with God more than once.

I was a young single mother when I read the story of Hannah and prayed for a “Mr. Right.” I asked God to give me a husband, even if he had to be gone from home four nights a week, and I told the Lord I’d really appreciate my spouse.

My husband, Chuck, was gone some nights doing apartment maintenance or heating and air conditioning work, but I was gone some nights with my work, too.

Did I appreciate Chuck? You bet.

Many years later, Chuck was in an accident, coded in the hospital and was unresponsive. I told God if he healed Chuck, we could go to churches and share our testimony.

Chuck was healed. Just not on this side of the sky.

Do I have a testimony? Oh yes. I can tell you at length how very faithful God has been to me and my family since Chuck’s death.

I really believe God loves his children and has our best interests at heart. We’ve lived in a fallen world ever since Adam and Eve munched on that forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden and bad things happen.

But I’ve also experienced how God can bring good out of bad situations. Our God is really good at healing broken hearts, if we let him.

So why was Hannah unable to have children for so long? I don’t know.

But if she’d been able to bear children right away, would she have had a child and then lent him to the Lord? I wonder.

In the end, Hannah had six children. She’s also an example of someone who remained faithful to God, steadfastly praying and putting what she couldn’t do into the hands of the only one who really could help her.

And I wonder if hundreds of years later, Hannah’s song helped inspire the young woman who became the mother of our Savior Jesus.