Veteran's story remains example of God's protection

It’s taken me a long time to get to this point and yet it’s brought me incredible comfort just to be able to say it — and to see how God keeps bringing me through challenging situations.

I love other verses in this Psalm like the ones that state: “You will not fear the terror of the night, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday … because you have made the Lord your dwelling place ….”

The Lord is our protector.

Does this mean nothing bad will ever happen? No. Bad things do happen to God-loving and God-serving people. I’ve known dear servants of God — including precious friends and loved ones — who haven’t survived an illness or accident on this earth.

But I know in my heart that they’re with the Lord.

God keeps his children safe one way or the other.

And many times he protects us on this earth so we can go on helping others.

I trust him to keep me safe even when the world can be a very unsafe place.

At the end of Psalm 91, the Lord even speaks of his protection: