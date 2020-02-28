Vulnerable folks need protecting

The law let the woman have an heir who could receive her late husband’s inheritance. She’d have the joy of motherhood, while having a child who could care for her in the future.

No ancient day widows got Social Security, a pension or a 401k.

It’s sad Tamar thought she had to resort to such drastic measures to have children who could care for her when she got old.

What do we learn from all this? Dave’s thoughts include:

1. Don’t be too quick to point the finger at other sinners.

Judah was furious when he learned Tamar was expecting a baby, but it wasn’t long before Judah admitted he was the bigger sinner.

“Although we may not be involved in sins like those of Judah and Tamar, we are all sinners,” Dave writes. “It is human nature to easily see the sins of others, but be blind to our own sins!”

Dave cites the words of Jesus who asks how we can see a speck in our brother’s eye, but fail to see the plank in our own.

“Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck that is in your brother’s eye,” Jesus says.