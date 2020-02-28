Vulnerable folks need protecting

Editor’s note: Some material in this column may be offensive to some readers and inappropriate for younger ones.
It was a case of mistaken identity.
Years ago, my good friend, Margie, and her co-worker were headed to their jobs in downtown Omaha. The two well-dressed women worked at a bank.
Their shift started at 4 a.m. and it was already 3:45, when a police officer stopped my pal’s car.
Not thinking about the fact that they’d just driven by a hotel frequented by women of ill repute, Margie was naïve to the officer’s suspicions.
She just wanted to get to the bank where she worked in cash management. Margie processed checks for clients’ accounts. The mail came in at 4 a.m. and she had a lot to do.
The officer raised his flashlight to the driver’s side window.
“Where are you ladies going?” he asked.
“To work,” Margie said.
The officer asked where Margie and her passenger worked.
“On the corner of 17th and Farnam streets,” she said.
The wary officer contended that no businesses were open at that hour.
“Yes, there are,” Margie said. “I work at a bank.”
The officer questioned Margie about her job title and duties.
“I had to describe every detail of my job before I halfway convinced him,” she said, adding, “He followed us all the way to work.”
He watched as Margie parked the car and as she and her co-worker went into the bank.
Margie now realizes how her unsuspecting answers might have sounded to the officer.
But back then, she was just trying to get work on time. She wasn’t considering the possibility that the officer might think she and her co-worker were ladies of the night.
As I think about Margie’s experience, I’m reminded of cases of mistaken identity in the Bible.
Unlike Margie’s situation, most of these identity mix-ups involve deception.
Old and almost blind Isaac mistook Jacob for his older brother Esau.
But that happened after the devious Jacob disguised himself as his elder sibling so he could steal his brother’s birthright.
Later, Jacob learned what it was like to be deceived when his father-in-law Laban tricked him.
Laban made sure his oldest daughter, Leah, ended up marrying Jacob instead of her younger sister, Rachel.
Jacob would marry beautiful Rachel, too.
So he’d end up with two wives, lots of children and plenty of problems.
One case of mistaken identity occurs with Jacob’s son, Judah.
The story is found in the Old Testament book of Genesis, chapter 38.
In this sad and sordid account, Judah marries a woman who’s a Canaanite, an immoral group of idol-worshiping people. They have three sons.
Judah later finds a wife, named Tamar, for this first son.
But his wicked son dies.
As was the custom in ancient times, Judah tells his second son to marry Tamar, so she can have children to carry on his brother’s name.
Wanting a bigger share of daddy’s inheritance, the second son — also wicked — marries Tamar, but makes sure she doesn’t get pregnant.
This son dies, too.
Judah then tells Tamar to live at her father’s house until the third son grows up, then she can marry him.
After a long time, Judah’s wife dies. When he recovers from his grief, Judah heads toward a town where his sheep are being sheared.
Tamar learns about Judah’s field trip and sees that although the third son is grown up, she’s not been given to him in marriage.
So Tamar disguises herself as a woman of ill repute.
Not recognizing Tamar, Judah has relations with her that should be reserved only for marriage. In return, he promises to give her a young goat from his flock.
Until she gets the goat, Tamar asks for some of Judah’s possessions, including his staff, as a pledge.
About three months later, Judah finds out Tamar is pregnant.
He’s furious and wants to have her killed, until she shows him the staff and his other possessions, proving he’s the baby’s father.
Realizing he was wrong not to keep his word, Judah says Tamar is more righteous than he — and leaves her alone.
Tamar has twin sons. And one of those sons, Perez, becomes an ancestor of Jesus.
Other than Jesus becoming a descendant of these folks, their story isn’t pretty.
I’ve yet to hear a pastor use this story in a sermon — and I can’t say I’m sorry for that. I dislike the thought of a widow being passed from one brother to another.
I did learn some things about this story, however, after reading an internet posting by Dave Reid of Growing Christian Ministries.
Dave said it was part of the Levirate law to give a widow in marriage to her late husband’s brother.
The law let the woman have an heir who could receive her late husband’s inheritance. She’d have the joy of motherhood, while having a child who could care for her in the future.
No ancient day widows got Social Security, a pension or a 401k.
It’s sad Tamar thought she had to resort to such drastic measures to have children who could care for her when she got old.
What do we learn from all this? Dave’s thoughts include:
1. Don’t be too quick to point the finger at other sinners.
Judah was furious when he learned Tamar was expecting a baby, but it wasn’t long before Judah admitted he was the bigger sinner.
“Although we may not be involved in sins like those of Judah and Tamar, we are all sinners,” Dave writes. “It is human nature to easily see the sins of others, but be blind to our own sins!”
Dave cites the words of Jesus who asks how we can see a speck in our brother’s eye, but fail to see the plank in our own.
“Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck that is in your brother’s eye,” Jesus says.
We must deal with our own sins, faults, mistakes and wrong motives, before we point out those of others.
2. Do you keep your promises?
Judah was wrong to not keep his promise. God expects us to honor our promises, Dave says.
Dave asks some questions: Are we faithful to the person God gave us in marriage? Do we keep our promise to give our time and money to God? Have we made a promise help someone, then failed to follow through?
3. Fulfill your family obligations.
Judah didn’t fulfill his responsibilities as a father-in-law.
“This serious failure to meet family obligations led to Tamar wrongly taking matters into her own hands,” Dave writes.
Dave points out the words of the Apostle Paul in the New Testament book of 1 Timothy 5:8: “If anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for his immediate family, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”
None of us is perfect, but I think we want to be people of integrity.
Sometimes, there may be cases of mistaken identity, but I hope those only occur because of simple misunderstandings that can be rectified — like in Margie’s case with the police officer.
I’m glad Margie’s situation worked out.
And in an age where human trafficking covers the world in epidemic proportions, I’m glad we have watchful police officers.
Nobody wants to be in a situation like the women who frequented that Omaha hotel.
So we must do what we can to help them — always remembering that descendant of Tamar, who died so all God’s children could spend eternity in a place of perfect love, peace and security.
