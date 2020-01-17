I was a little girl — maybe 4 years old — when I saw it.
But decades later, I still remember the scene.
My favorite show, “Lassie,” was on television.
At this point in the series, Lassie had been missing for a long time and his owner — young Timmy — figured he’d never see his beloved dog again.
So with tear-filled eyes, Timmy began burying Lassie’s toys.
All of a sudden, there was a familiar bark and that incredibly beautiful collie jumped over a split-log fence and came running toward Timmy.
I started bawling to the point that my mom came into the den of our house. She had an amused look on her face as she put her arm around me and kept saying that everything was all right.
Lassie was home.
Small wonder I’d grow up to be a big-time dog lover.
Years after that show, I’ve written more than one column about the times our family has lost dogs — which by the grace of God — we’ve always found.
There was the time our little Sheltie-cross Buzz — the closest I’ve ever come to having a dog like Lassie — climbed over the top of an ice- and snow-covered fence and went on a little adventure before trotting home.
Another time, our Boston terrier BeBe somehow got out of our backyard. My late husband, Chuck, a burly guy with forearms like Popeye, even blinked away a tear or two when we found her.
Daisy, the beagle I have now, was part Houdini, part race horse in her younger days. She could climb a chain link fence or dart out a door and be blocks away before anybody could catch her.
Each time I’ve had one of these heart-pounding, very unpleasant episodes, I’ve written about Christ’s parable of the Lost Sheep.
This story, found in the book of Luke, chapter 15, is about a man, who has 100 sheep — and loses one.
So he leaves the 99 to find the one that has wandered away.
Can you imagine the shepherd, praying an anxious prayer, scanning the countryside, looking everywhere?
The parable continues with the shepherd finding his lost sheep and being so overjoyed that he calls his friends and neighbors to celebrate.
“I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over 99 righteous persons who do not need to repent,” Jesus says.
The parable provides an earth-level view of a heavenly perspective.
It shows God’s great love and the lengths he’ll go to retrieve a lost soul — someone who’s strayed from the protective fold of our Lord’s grace and has gone his or her own way.
That can be so dangerous.
Without a shepherd, the sheep can fall prey to all sorts of hazards and even death.
Spiritually speaking, when we stray from God’s word and protective teachings we can find ourselves trying to navigate some treacherous territory that can lead to grave consequences.
Granted, when we think of danger, we tend to think in the physical sense as in injury and death.
But people can die spiritually, too, in this life and in the next.
It must grieve our Heavenly Father, our Savior Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit so much when an earthly sheep wanders away.
Because not all sheep end up like Lassie or Daisy.
There isn’t always a happy ending.
So can you imagine the grief our Creator God feels when one of his sheep perishes?
Or Jesus, who died such a brutal death to set people free?
Or the Holy Spirit — sent to teach, comfort and counsel?
Why would anyone turn away from all that?
Yet, people do every day.
Many folks have prayed fervently and with tears for a beloved lost pet.
Others have prayed amid tears for precious human family members who’ve walked away from the faith.
That’s why I’m grateful to Jesus, who understands suffering and loss and truly has a shepherd’s heart.
We can see his love for the lost in the ninth chapter of Matthew. It tells of Jesus going through cities and villages, proclaiming the Gospel and healing the sick.
Then it says: “When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.”
Later, Jesus weeps over the rebellious city of Jerusalem.
I can imagine the heartache in his voice as he says: “How often would I have gathered your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!”
Christ has empathy for us, because he walked this earth in human form — and he’s the perfect one to go to when our hearts are broken.
He can provide comfort and peace in amazing ways. He can give us hope — as we continually seek him.
Not everybody gets to have a “Lassie Come Home” moment on this earth — so I’m very thankful for all the times I’ve been blessed in this way.
Yet as believers we have a lovely homecoming awaiting us — one far better than anything TV could broadcast.
And I don’t think I’m going to have to jump over a split-log fence — which I’m happy about.
Somebody like me could get really hurt trying to do that.
But then — who knows — my dear mother, Evelyn, might show up right then to put her arm around me and tell me that everything is going to be all right.
Because, at last, I’m home.