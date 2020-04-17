We can find God amid dark times

You can’t help but feel sorry for her.
On the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene comes to Jesus’ tomb while it’s still dark.
She’s witnessed the brutal murder of the Messiah—the one who’d helped her like no other.
Mary must be devastated as she and other women go to the tomb to finish anointing Christ’s body for burial, something the no-work stipulations of the Sabbath had interrupted.
Nothing goes as planned.
When they reach the tomb, stone is rolled away.
Jesus is gone.
Mary Magdalene is obviously a woman of action and the Gospel of John says she runs to tell Peter and another disciple that Christ’s body has been taken from the tomb.
“And we don’t know where they’ve laid him,” she says.
Peter and the other disciple run to the tomb.
Jesus isn’t there.
So the disciples go home, but Mary Magdalene is back at the tomb, weeping.
She is heartbroken.
Jesus had done so much for her.
The Gospels of Mark and Luke say Christ cast seven demons out of her.
She and other women, who’d been healed of evil spirits and infirmities, must have been very grateful and the Scriptures record that they accompanied Christ and the disciples. The Fire Bible explains that the women likely supported them through financial and practical means and commends their devoted service.
While the Bible doesn’t say this, I imagine them baking bread over a fire or getting fruit in a marketplace to help feed our Lord and his hungry disciples.
The Scriptures say the woman went with Christ and his disciples as they traveled from one village and city to another.
I imagine long, hot days of travel on dusty roads coupled with busy, people-filled cities—all under the domination of the iron-fisted Roman Empire.
Yet besides the miracle of her own life—a rescue from pain and despair—how many astounding miracles did she witness?
Did she see sight restored to the blind and lepers healed? Was she there when Christ fed 5,000 men, along with women and children, from five small loaves of bread and two fish?
Certainly, she heard Christ’s powerful, life-changing teaching.
It must have been amazing.
And then came that horrible day in Jerusalem when Christ was crucified.
The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and John say Mary Magdalene was at the cross.
How many tears did she cry as she watched Christ suffer? Her heart must have ached.
The Gospel of John records that after Christ dies, Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus take his body away and bind it in linen cloths with spices.
They put him in a nearby garden tomb, where no one has been placed before.
Joseph rolls the stone in front of the tomb.
By now, the God-commanded Sabbath—which begins at nightfall on Friday—is approaching.
So they leave.
But Mary Magdalene and another woman have seen the tomb where Christ was placed.
So the women prepare spices and ointments for Christ’s body, then rest on the Sabbath, according to the commandment.
Early the next day—that first day of the week—she and other women head to the tomb to anoint Christ’s body.
And they find it empty.
Poor Mary Magdalene.
She must have been shocked and even sadder than before.
I wonder if it seemed like just one more injustice against Jesus—someone she’d seen bless children and love the unlovely and heal hurting, lost people.
So here she stands, crying at the tomb.
Then she stops to look inside.
She sees two angels sitting in the place where Christ’s body has been.
“Woman, why are you weeping?” they ask.
I wonder if she spoke with choke-filled sobs as she said: “They have taken away my Lord and I do not know where they have lain him.”
She turns and sees Jesus, but doesn’t know it’s him.
Why is that?
Was she looking through blurry, tear-filled eyes?
And was the image of Christ’s brutally beaten face on the cross so seared into her mind that it would seem impossible for him now to look any other way?
Sometimes it’s hard to see through the blur of grief.
Yet Jesus has a way of clearing the picture.
“Woman, why are you weeping?” Jesus asks Mary. “Whom are you seeking?”
Mary thinks she’s talking to the gardener.
“Sir, if you carried him away, tell me where you have laid him, and I will take him away,” she says.
And that’s when Jesus says it.
Not a big, long speech.
Not a rebuke for not having more faith.
Not a command to stand tall and get tough.
Just the mention of her name: “Mary.”
Mary knows that voice. She recognizes Jesus.
She turns and calls him “Teacher.”
Mary must have embraced Jesus, because he tells her not to cling to him, because he hasn’t yet ascended to the Father.
Why did Jesus say that?
Was he telling her not to cling to the old, but to prepare to embrace the new?
I don’t know, but Jesus tells Mary to let the disciples know what he’s told her.
So she does.
Are the disciples thrilled?
They don’t believe her. Nor do they believe the other women who said they saw angels and Jesus.
Maybe it seemed too good to be true.
Yet it was true.
Jesus goes on to appear to the disciples inside a locked room and again by the Sea of Tiberias. The Apostle Paul later writes that Jesus appeared to more than 500 of his followers at one time.
Jesus will ascend into heaven, but not before telling his followers to go make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and teaching them to observe everything he’s commanded them.
He says he’ll always be with them.
He’s with us, too, and as I read Mary’s story I’m touched by a question Jesus asked her.
“Whom are you seeking?”
Mary Magdalene was seeking Jesus.
And she found him.
Who are we seeking? Are we seeking our Savior? Do we recognize his voice? Do we consider him to be not only our teacher, but our Lord? Will we do what he tells us to do through his word?
Mary Magdalene had a garden tomb encounter with Jesus.
Similarly, I know Jesus can meet us during the darkest times of our lives and bring us hope.
I know, because he’s done that with me.
And like Mary Magdalene, I believe our situations can be summarized by the words of a shepherd-turned-king named David who wrote: “Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes with the morning.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
