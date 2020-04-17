We can find God amid dark times

So here she stands, crying at the tomb.

Then she stops to look inside.

She sees two angels sitting in the place where Christ’s body has been.

“Woman, why are you weeping?” they ask.

I wonder if she spoke with choke-filled sobs as she said: “They have taken away my Lord and I do not know where they have lain him.”

She turns and sees Jesus, but doesn’t know it’s him.

Why is that?

Was she looking through blurry, tear-filled eyes?

And was the image of Christ’s brutally beaten face on the cross so seared into her mind that it would seem impossible for him now to look any other way?

Sometimes it’s hard to see through the blur of grief.

Yet Jesus has a way of clearing the picture.

“Woman, why are you weeping?” Jesus asks Mary. “Whom are you seeking?”

Mary thinks she’s talking to the gardener.

“Sir, if you carried him away, tell me where you have laid him, and I will take him away,” she says.