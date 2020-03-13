We can resist temptation

Temptation can be tough, but our Lord Jesus showed us how to handle it.

We can find the account in the New Testament book of Matthew, chapter four.

At this point, Jesus is in the wilderness where he’s been fasting for 40 days and 40 nights.

Jesus is hungry.

That’s when the tempter says: “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.”

Oh my.

Food is a basic need and I can’t imagine going without it for that long.

To make matters worse, the devil is challenging Christ to prove who he is.

But Jesus doesn’t have anything to prove.

And we see how Christ combats temptation—with the word of God—as he says:

“It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’”

The quote comes from the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy where Moses recounts how God brought the Israelites through the desert and let them be hungry, but then fed them with manna from heaven.

Why did God do all that?