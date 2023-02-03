I’ve asked lots of questions during my career.

And I’ve been slightly flattered whenever someone responded with:

“That’s a good question!”

Lots of people in the Bible asked questions and I’ve been thinking about a couple of question-asking folks. We find their stories in the first chapter of the book of Luke.

Here we meet a man named, Zechariah, who’s serving as a priest in the temple.

Zechariah is burning incense while worshipers are praying outside.

That’s when an angel of the Lord appears to him.

The guy is gripped with fear.

“Don’t be afraid, Zechariah,” the angel says. “Your prayer has been heard. Your wife, Elizabeth, will bear you a son and you are to call him John.”

The angel says John will be a delight to them and many people will rejoice because of his birth.

John will be great in God’s sight and will be filled with the Holy Spirit—even before he’s born.

The angel talks about other wonderful things John will do.

Actually, John will have an impressive resume.

So you’d think Zechariah would be ready to do a happy dance.

But, honestly, wouldn’t you be startled if an angel suddenly appeared and began telling you about your future?

Zechariah has good reason to be surprised.

In her book, “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak,”* author Shannon Bream reminds readers that no one in Israel had heard directly from the Lord in 400 years.

Now, an angel is telling Zechariah that he’s going to be a dad.

Zechariah has a question.

“How can I be sure of this?” Zechariah says. “I am an old man and my wife is well along in years.”

Why is Zechariah questioning the angel?

Put yourself in Zechariah’s sandals.

You and your wife wanted to have a baby for a long time.

Month after month and year and year, you prayed and waited and were disappointed.

Both of you gave up having a child years ago.

You don’t want to get your hopes up again.

So you ask aloud how you can be sure.

Sound like a reasonable question?

Well, unlike some folks I’ve been blessed to interview, the angel doesn’t respond with:

“That’s a good question!”

Instead, the angel says, “I am Gabriel. I stand in the presence of God, and I have been sent to speak to you and to tell you this good news. And now you will be silent and not able to speak until the day this happens, because you did not believe my words, which will come true at their appointed time.”

Guess what happens?

Zechariah leaves the temple, where people have been wondering what took him so long.

Just like the angel said, he can’t talk.

That must have seemed weird.

But just like the angel said, Elizabeth becomes pregnant.

Gabriel visits someone else who asks a question.

Her name is Mary.

She lives in Nazareth and is a virgin pledged to be married to a man named Joseph.

“Greetings, you who are highly favored,” the angel says. “The Lord is with you.”

Mary is greatly troubled and wonders what kind of greeting this is.

Just like he did with Zechariah, the angel tells Mary not to be afraid.

But his message to Mary is a little different.

“You have found favor with God,” the angel says. “You will conceive and give birth to a son and you are to call him Jesus.”

The angel continues.

“He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High,” the angel says. “The Lord God will give him the throne of his father (ancestor) David and he will rule over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.”

Here’s when Mary poses her question.

“How can this be,” she asks, “since I am a virgin?”

Sounds like a logical question to me.

And the angel seems OK with it, too.

“The Holy Spirit will come on you and the power of the Most High will overshadow you,” Gabriel says. “So the Holy One to be born will be called the Son of God.”

Why was the angel OK with Mary’s question, but not Zechariah’s?

That’s a good question!

And Shannon has an answer in her book.

She says Zechariah understandably responded with fear and doubt when he asked his question, whereas Mary was asking more out of curiosity.

I think while Zechariah seems to be asking for proof that something will happen, Mary is just asking “how” it will work.

People might wonder how an older, Godly man could exhibit disbelief, but I think anyone can have doubtful moments.

And I personally wonder if the angel caused Zechariah to be mute so his doubt wouldn’t discourage his wife or anyone else he might tell.

When considering Zechariah’s response, I love a question Shannon asks along with her thoughts.

Shannon asks readers if they’ve abandoned certain hopes and dreams. She says we often can’t see how God is weaving the threads of our tapestry together until it’s complete.

And he may give us an answer we never could have imagined decades after our first request.

Shannon mentions how she’s sometimes struggled to make something happen only to realize later that what she wanted was so inferior to God’s plan.

At the same time, Shannon said she knows some of the things that have hurt us most on this earth won’t make sense until we’re in heaven and have an eternity to praise God for his wisdom at times when we couldn’t see past our own pain.

I think that Zechariah and Elizabeth had many painful years. Ancient-day people often saw childlessness as a sign of God’s disapproval.

And Joseph was ready to quietly end his relationship with Mary after learning she was pregnant.

It would take a visit from an angel in a dream to convince Joseph to take Mary as his wife.

Yet things worked out for all of them.

Now I’m sure — at the beginning — neither Zechariah nor Mary could have imagined how their lives or those of their children would turn out.

Zechariah and Elizabeth become the parents of the man we know as John the Baptist.

John is a fiery speaker, who challenges the hypocritical religious leaders of his day.

He also baptizes his cousin – our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ – and many other people.

Mary becomes the mother of Jesus.

I think Zechariah and Mary remind us of how God can give extraordinary blessings to ordinary people.

And I think they show that it’s OK to ask questions.

Although Zechariah was doubtful at first, God still blessed him with an amazing son.

God blessed Mary by making her the mother of our Savior Jesus.

So does God love us?

That’s a great question!

I’d say the answer is definitely yes—especially when we consider that our Heavenly Father sent his only son to die so we can spend eternity with him.

And when we consider the love of our Savior, who willingly gave his life, and the Holy Spirit, who is our comforter and guide through all the questions of our lives.

* “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak—Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families, copyright Shannon Bream, 2022, HarperCollins.