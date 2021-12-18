Wood: A very special Christmas gift

Who doesn’t like to receive a Christmas gift? Other than the Grinch, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t appreciate a thoughtful present. And even the Grinch would like this Christmas gift. Thanks to our special friends from Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau we are excited to announce that all members of the community will have unlimited and free access to our website at FremontTribune.com from December 19th thru December 26th.

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Fremont and Dodge County, anyone living, playing and working here or considering a visit to our area will have unlimited access to all news and information on FremontTribune.com

Since our inception, The Fremont Tribune has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

As the new Regional Publisher for the Fremont Tribune I’m thrilled to get to know this great community and meet the many wonderful people who make Fremont unique. I want to thank Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau for its generosity in sponsoring this for our readers and for the great work they do in promoting all the communities in Dodge County. This truly is a special place.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and in the number of users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at FremontTribune.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that The Fremont Tribune has to offer. Thank you again to Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Best Wishes!

Mike Wood

Regional Publisher

Mike Wood is regional publisher of the Fremont Tribune, Burt County Plaindealer, Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette, Waverly News, and Lee Agri-Media which includes Midwest Messenger, Tri-State Neighbor, and The Prairie Star. He can be reached at mike.wood@lee.net.

