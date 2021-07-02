Wrestling with God produces blessings

The Rev. Graydon Wilson was in a terrible accident that could have claimed his life.
His left leg had to be amputated.
But here he was — three years later — talking about God’s goodness.
It was the Lenten season in 1985.
First United Methodist Church was pretty full that night as people waited to hear Graydon speak.
I was in my 20s and a reporter covering the story for the Fremont Tribune.
We watched as Graydon pulled himself into a standing position in the pulpit.
Most of us knew at least a little of his story.
Graydon was injured on a sunny April day in 1982.
He and his wife, Hortense, were pulling a camper trailer with a truck when the truck became unhitched on the Platte River Bridge. Graydon was reattaching the trailer when a car hit it.
Graydon was pinned in between the truck and trailer.
His legs were crushed.
Graydon underwent many hours of physical therapy to learn to walk with an artificial leg.
He was using crutches when he gave his talk at church.
Graydon didn’t dwell on the accident details during the Lenten service.
Instead, he talked about a man in the Bible named Jacob. His story is found in the book of Genesis.
Jacob was a twin born shortly after his brother Esau.
During ancient times, the oldest son got a double portion of the inheritance and became the family leader after his dad died.
Jacob would cheat Esau out of that blessing, then run for his life when his big brother threatened to kill him. Jacob would deal with a deceitful relative, marry two sisters and have lots of kids before returning home.
On the way, Jacob learns his brother is coming to meet him.
And 400 men are with Esau.
Jacob is terrified and prays to God for help.
Then Jacobs sends what has to be the biggest, hairiest peace offering ever—lots of sheep, goats, camels and donkeys. Servants head out to meet Esau with the gift of livestock.
That night Jacob has a close encounter of a most-interesting kind.
He ends up wrestling with a man.
The Fire Bible says this man was probably an “angel of the Lord,” often identified with God himself.
They wrestle all night, then the man touches Jacob’s hip socket — and Jacob’s hip is put out of joint.
Jacob won’t give up this wrestling match, however.
“I will not let you go until you bless me,” Jacob says.
The man has a question: “What is your name?”
Poor Jacob.
His name means “supplanter” — somebody who wrongfully seizes something that’s not his — and that’s what Jacob did when he twice deprived Esau of the rights of a firstborn son.
But when Jacob says his name, he gets a surprise.
“Your name shall no longer be called Jacob, but Israel for you have wrestled with God and with men and have prevailed,” the man says.
Realizing this man isn’t an ordinary person, Jacob says:
“I have seen God face to face and yet my life has been preserved.”
In re-telling the Bible story, Graydon compared his own life to Jacob’s.
Graydon talked about being pinned between the cold steel of the two vehicles.
“I looked into the bright sky and pleaded with God to save my life and he did,” Graydon said.
Graydon reflected on his own struggle and how he “hung onto God” and was blessed.
“I received two things — both a handicap and a blessing — that day,” Graydon said. “Every day is a precious gift from God. The sun is a little bit brighter. The grass is greener and I love everybody just a little bit more.”
Can a handicap be a blessing?
I don’t know.
But I know what Graydon told me for a story years later.
“I began to realize that my survival had a meaning, and I began to develop a special ministry to handicapped, chronically ill and aged people,” he said.
Graydon would provide motivational talks in nursing and retirement homes.
Even during that long-ago Lenten service, Graydon offered encouragement for his listeners.
“If you hang onto God and not let go, he will bless you,” Graydon said.
God not only preserved Graydon’s life that day on the Platte River Bridge, he allowed him to see old age.
Graydon was 96 years old when he died in December 2010.
He lived 28 years beyond the awful accident.
In a Tribune story, church members remembered Graydon as a man who demonstrated courage and the determination not to let disability defeat him.
“He had a will of iron,” the Rev. Greg Hall said. “... I admired him for his courage in the face of difficulty.”
Years later, I still remember Graydon coming into the Tribune.
Graydon never walked the same way after the accident, but he never seemed to lose his good-natured approach to life either.
I’m sure Jacob didn’t walk the same way after his wrestling match with God.
I try to imagine what it must have been like when Esau and Jacob were reunited.
Esau had been the skillful hunter and a man of the field, while Jacob had been the quiet man living in tents.
I picture Esau as a big, burly guy.
Now he was seeing his brother — many years older — and walking with a limp.
It must have touched Esau’s heart.
What’s more, I believe God already had been working in Esau and Jacob’s hearts.
When they meet after all those years, Jacob bows to the ground seven times before coming near his brother.
But Esau runs to meet Jacob, embraces him and weeps.
Reconciliation can be a wonderful thing.
Esau tells Jacob to keep all the livestock he sent. Esau’s got enough livestock already. Esau goes home and Jacob goes on to make a home for himself.
The Fire Bible says Jacob’s limp was a reminder of how he needed to depend on God.
I don’t think God allowed Graydon to be in an accident to remind him that he had to depend on the Lord.
Graydon already knew that.
But I believe God brought good out of Graydon’s accident and used him to bless other people via his ministry and the encouragement he brought to others.
And Graydon was right. If you hang on to God during your wrestling match, he will bless you.
I remember wrestling with God about a work situation many years ago. That’s when I heard him speak — not audibly — but to my heart.
“Lean on me,” he said.
Many years after that, I was wrestling with God, wondering why he allowed my husband to die.
The Holy Spirit spoke one inaudible word into my heart.
And what word was “trust.”
As time has passed, I’ve seen God bring good out of bad situations and he’s given me unexpected insights.
The more I rely on him, the stronger and more resilient I become.
I’m still such a work in progress, but I’ve learned that it’s not so bad to wrestle with God — as long as you keep hanging onto him.
And keep trusting for the blessings to come.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.