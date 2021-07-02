Wrestling with God produces blessings

They wrestle all night, then the man touches Jacob’s hip socket — and Jacob’s hip is put out of joint.

Jacob won’t give up this wrestling match, however.

“I will not let you go until you bless me,” Jacob says.

The man has a question: “What is your name?”

Poor Jacob.

His name means “supplanter” — somebody who wrongfully seizes something that’s not his — and that’s what Jacob did when he twice deprived Esau of the rights of a firstborn son.

But when Jacob says his name, he gets a surprise.

“Your name shall no longer be called Jacob, but Israel for you have wrestled with God and with men and have prevailed,” the man says.

Realizing this man isn’t an ordinary person, Jacob says:

“I have seen God face to face and yet my life has been preserved.”

In re-telling the Bible story, Graydon compared his own life to Jacob’s.

Graydon talked about being pinned between the cold steel of the two vehicles.