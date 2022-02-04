Young man in Bible showed courage

Imagine being a kid and smuggling gold on your sled past Nazi guards.

That’s the theme of a children’s novel that Marie McSwigan wrote in the 1940s.

I thought about the book after I met Eli Kitzelman at Keene Memorial Library.

Eli was at the local library with his mom and siblings.

I was there, too, and I needed a photo for a story. Eli’s mom graciously let me take pictures of him while he looked up something on a computer.

It was fun to learn that the 10-year-old likes books about World War II.

My dad, Glenn, served in that war and I think any kid who likes learning about it is really cool.

I didn’t tell Eli about Marie’s book, “Snow Treasure,” which I read years ago.

The book tells about Norwegian kids who help smuggle gold bullion on sleds to a freighter hidden in a fjord off Norway’s coast.

And they do it right under the noses of the Nazis during World War II.

Although it’s a fictional book, the story may have some basis in fact.

The Germans invaded Norway in 1940. Norway, like other European countries, sought to keep its gold safe by shipping it to the United States.

In June 1940, an unmarked Norwegian freighter reached Baltimore with $9 million in gold bullion.

Armed guards escorted the cargo off the ship.

The freighter captain reportedly said Norwegian boys and girls had pulled the gold on their sleds to the small ship.

Marie said the story was true, although some historians later said it wasn’t.

Either way, I’m sure there were many brave young people during the war and Marie’s book reminds us that courage isn’t limited to older folks.

We see youthful bravery in the Scriptures as well.

Scholars believe David was in his teens when he killed Goliath.

A little boy with two fish and five loaves of bread was brave enough to offer his lunch to Jesus, who used it to feed 5,000 men along with women and children.

These are great stories.

But one of my favorite accounts of young bravery is found in the 23rd chapter of the book of Acts.

At this point in Bible history, Roman soldiers have put the Apostle Paul in a barracks to protect him from a mob.

The next morning, more than 40 men are involved in a plot to kill Paul. They’re so intent on killing him that they’ve sworn an oath not to eat or drink anything until the deed is done.

They tell religious leaders to ask the army commander to bring Paul to them on the pretense of getting more information about his case.

“We are ready to kill him before he gets here,” they say.

But they aren’t counting on one thing.

The Apostle Paul has a young nephew who hears about the plot.

He tells his uncle.

Paul then calls one of the centurions.

“Take this young man to the commander; he has something to tell him,” Paul says.

So the centurion escorts Paul’s nephew to the commander.

The nephew couldn’t have been too old, because the Scriptures say the commander takes the young man by the hand.

He draws him aside and asks, “What is it you want to tell me?”

Paul’s nephew reveals the scheme about how the religious leaders will ask to have the apostle brought to them.

“Don’t give into them,” the young man says, explaining that an ambush has been planned.

The commander dismisses the young man with a warning: “Don’t tell anyone that you have reported this to me.”

Then the commander gives orders to two of his centurions: “Get ready a detachment of 200 soldiers, 70 horsemen and 200 spearmen to go to Caesarea at 9 tonight. Provide horses for Paul so he may be taken safely to Governor Felix.”

The soldiers safely escort Paul to a Roman governor and the apostle is kept under guard.

Paul gets to state his case to Felix, who likes talking to him and also hopes for a bribe (which he never gets).

Felix keeps Paul in prison for two years. Felix then is succeeded by a man named Festus. (No, not the guy on the TV show, “Gunsmoke.”)

Paul eventually is sent to Rome, where church tradition says he later was martyred.

It’s sad to think of Paul’s death, but he didn’t die before sharing his testimony of faith with major leaders.

And under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, Paul also wrote much of what we know as the New Testament, which continues to inspire and encourage people today.

All that might have been lost had our very faithful God not used someone, who probably was a boy or young teen, to stop an evil plot.

That young guy wasn’t smuggling gold on a sled, but he was brave.

Think about it.

The kid was caught in between unscrupulous religious leaders with their bad dude associates—who might have killed him—and the iron-fisted Roman occupiers, who might not have believed him.

And a skeptical Roman commander might have had the lad beaten for wasting his time.

Not a pretty collection of folks.

Yet that young man had the God of the universe and a praying uncle on his side.

Not a bad combination.

We never hear of Paul’s nephew again in the Bible. I hope he grew up and became a great man of God.

I didn’t ask Eli what books he checked out of the library, but I hope he’ll read “Snow Treasure” sometime.

Granted, the book – published in 1942 – uses some antiquated sayings, yet it’s a story of courage.

I hope Eli will read the story about Paul’s nephew and other stories in the Bible, which as Hebrews 11 summarizes, tell of people who through faith:

Conquered kingdoms;

Administered justice and gained what was promised;

Who shut the mouths of lions;

Quenched the fury of the flames and escaped the edge of the sword;

Whose weakness was turned into strength;

And who became powerful in battle and routed foreign armies.

Now that’s some great reading.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0