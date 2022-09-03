Letter: Thanks you to everyone for making the Rotary Fly-in Breakfast a success

On behalf of the Fremont Rotary Club, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation to all of the sponsors and individuals who supported and attended our Rotary Fly-in Breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Fremont Municipal Airport.

We had a record number of airplanes and classic cars at the event, and we served approximately 700 people. The weather was perfect, and our club is so thankful to all who turned out.

A special thanks to the Boy Scouts from Troop 110 from North Bend for their help as well as the members of the Civil Air Patrol from Fremont. The proceeds from the event not only help the scouts, but also our Rotary Club to continue to support various community and youth projects throughout the year.

Thanks also to Tammy at the Fremont Tribune for the great articles, before and after the event, as well as KHUB for their radio coverage during the event.

The Fly-in Breakfast has been held annually since 1995 and we look forward to the 2023 fly-in.

Gary Bolton and the Fremont Rotary Club