Tribune Editorial: Fremont Strong we need you again

Like a superhero, Fremont Strong heroically arrived where you were needed in the spring of 2019. Fremont Strong was present all around Fremont, sometimes with shovels propped over a shoulder, as trucks and flatbeds lined up ready and willing to haul sandbags and other times forming a line to stack sandbags. All because sandbags needed to be made and then used to make temporary levees to keep the rising waters away from many homes and businesses.
Fremont Strong made sure emergency shelters and distribution locations were well staffed so those affected by the historic flooding could get the food and supplies they needed.
Fremont Strong, we are calling on you once again to help strangers, neighbors, and coworkers.
In Tuesday’s Tribune, COVID-19 was listed in three obituaries as the cause of death. One of those deaths was Roberta “Bobbie” J. Miller, a 92-year-old who grew up in Valley and was a former member of the Fremont Airboat Club and Fremont Eagles Club.
Bobbie’s last wish? Remind people to please just wear a mask.
Will Fremont Strong make an appearance once again?
Experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have pleaded with people to wear masks to avoid putting more stress on an already overworked health care system.
In a statement to the Tribune, Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said the hospital supports mask use. “Masks work. That has been proven,” he said. “We support a mask mandate as a means to help slow the spread of this virus and to help decrease the strain on our health care systems. … Please show your support by wearing a mask, not attending large gatherings, and washing your hands.”
Fremont’s newly elected Mayor, Joey Spellerberg, said he believes people will do the right thing.
“I think, when it comes down to it, we want to protect each other,” he recently told the Tribune. “We’re Nebraskans and we understand the seriousness of this and we’re going to do everything we can.”
Fremont Strong is an extraordinary example of a community coming together to help strangers, neighbors and coworkers in need. A potential mask mandate shouldn’t matter. The same Fremont Strong that showed up during the flood should show up again, this time wearing a mask for grandmothers like Bonnie and their families, health care and essential workers, teachers, and students.
