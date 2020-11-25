Tribune Editorial: Fremont Strong we need you again

Like a superhero, Fremont Strong heroically arrived where you were needed in the spring of 2019. Fremont Strong was present all around Fremont, sometimes with shovels propped over a shoulder, as trucks and flatbeds lined up ready and willing to haul sandbags and other times forming a line to stack sandbags. All because sandbags needed to be made and then used to make temporary levees to keep the rising waters away from many homes and businesses.

Fremont Strong made sure emergency shelters and distribution locations were well staffed so those affected by the historic flooding could get the food and supplies they needed.

Fremont Strong, we are calling on you once again to help strangers, neighbors, and coworkers.

In Tuesday’s Tribune, COVID-19 was listed in three obituaries as the cause of death. One of those deaths was Roberta “Bobbie” J. Miller, a 92-year-old who grew up in Valley and was a former member of the Fremont Airboat Club and Fremont Eagles Club.

Bobbie’s last wish? Remind people to please just wear a mask.

Will Fremont Strong make an appearance once again?