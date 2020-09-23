Tribune Editorial: Keep it rolling Fremont

Lastly — and this is the biggest of all — the Fremont community did its part, much like it did in 2019 during the flood.

The Fremont community understands what students are going through in this uncertain time and has been willing to do what is necessary to bring back normalcy for our youth.

Fans at every event have done their part by following the guidelines set forth by the hosting institution. Even if masks aren’t the most comfortable and fog up eyeglasses so much that they are rendered useless—Fremonters wear them because if it could help bring some sort of normalcy for our youth, they will do it.

It is because of this that smiles have returned to the faces of the dancers, cheerleaders, band members, and athletes—masks may cover them up but they’re there nonetheless. Without this community effort, the Fremont High girls and boys cross country teams would not be running to No. 1 rankings, the Archbishop Bergan football team would not be 4-0 and the FHS football team wouldn’t have entertained its fans with a thrilling win in overtime versus a ranked Grand Island team. Likewise, athletes on the courts and greens would not have had opportunities to set personal bests or garner more wins than in previous years.