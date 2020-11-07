Tribune Editorial: Trying to control the narrative is an insult to the community

Buy an advertisement if you want to control your message. Advertisements are the perfect way to communicate with your customers and our community in a public medium. Thank you to those who already understand that.

Just don’t try to pass it off as journalism or try to “ghost” our newsroom because you don’t want to talk about an important situation everyone is asking about.

There’s the truth, your version of it and often others impressions of it. The community always deserves the truth from an independent party who is going to look at all sides of what’s being reported, otherwise checks and balances aren’t a real thing.

Please understand, in our role, we often calm fears with our stories. We often dispel rumors before they start. We try to educate the community with our reporting, not try to sway it one way or the other. Without a local newspaper, how can the community truly know what fact is and what’s fiction?

This election season is the perfect time for us to recommit ourselves to this mission and our readers.

Have we made mistakes? Yes, but we continue to learn from them and improve.

Do we listen to our readers and their input? Absolutely.