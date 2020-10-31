Whether it's in person of through the mail, make sure you vote

Vote. We’ve heard the hyperbolic conjecture, urging you to do so in the coming weeks as if your life depended on it.
There’s a pretty good chance your life doesn’t literally hang in the balance of the Nov. 3 election, but voting is your civic right — and your responsibility.
So make sure you do it — however you do it.
To help give voters as much information as possible in the leadup to the general election, the Tribune published stories on local, state and regional races.
With local, state and national issues that touch our lives perhaps more directly than a presidential battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, this election is expected to attract a high number of ballots.
Already, more than 200,000 mail-in and absentee ballots — about one-quarter of the total ballots tabulated in 2016 — have been received in Nebraska. Dodge County told the Tribune on Friday it had already received more the 7,300 mail-in ballots.
With the election coming in the midst of a global pandemic, mail-in voting figures to be used more this year nationwide to protect at-risk Americans. Fortunately, Nebraska has a mail-in system with a proven history of success. Nebraska has shown it can conduct mail-in voting safely and without risk to election integrity.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said last month he shares some of the concerns expressed by the President Trump about the validity of some of the mail votes cast in other states — but not in Nebraska.
Here, voters are required to apply for a mail-in ballot, as opposed to other states where ballots have been mailed to all registered voters. Some 350,000 Nebraska voters requested early ballots.
But if you didn’t vote early, be sure to vote in person on Tuesday. Find your voting precinct from the list of polling places on page A3 of today’s paper.
