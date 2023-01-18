Why I appointed Senate-delegate Pete Ricketts

I had the opportunity this week to appoint Nebraska’s next U.S. Senator, former Governor Pete Ricketts. Only five times in our state’s history has a Governor had this privilege. The process was not one that I took lightly. More than 110 applications were received, and nine candidates interviewed – all individuals who are accomplished and respected by Nebraskans across our state.

I appointed Senator-designate Ricketts because he is a hard-working, positive leader who advocates for the Christian conservative values of Nebraskans. At the federal level, he will fight for the things Nebraskans value most – reduced spending, opportunities for our children, less government, agricultural growth and keeping our nation safe.

Additionally, I wanted someone who could hit the ground running and win the seat in 2024 and again, in 2026. Senator-designate Ricketts has a track record of support from Nebraskans that will enable him to quickly fit into his new role, while also running for re-election. He has personally promised me that he will commit to at least 10 years. That was important in my decision as I believe seniority in the Senate means our state is better represented.

I look forward to working with Senator-designate Ricketts and bettering the lives of Nebraskans, day by day.