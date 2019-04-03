Border history
After the Mexican-American War in 1848, Mexico was forced to sign over 525,000-square-miles of territory to the U.S. Five years later, the U.S. purchased another 29,000-square-miles which more or less created the present-day border.
The sparsely populated region was barely policed with Mexicans and Americans freely crossing back and forth across border towns like Nogales, Arizona.
The first federally funded border fence went up in 1911 to stop tick-infested cattle from wandering back and forth across the Mexican border. Congress created the Border Patrol in 1924 primarily to crack down on Chinese immigrants and to stem the flow of illegal alcohol under prohibition.
When the Mexican economy slumped in the 70s and early 80s, millions headed north without papers. The war on drugs launched by President Nixon in 1971 also focused attention on the southern border which became the main conduit for the illegal drugs cocaine and marijuana.
President Regan supported the passage of the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which boosted the border patrol staff by 50 percent. The first major physical barriers were constructed in the 1990s under Presidents G. H. Bush and Clinton building a 14-mile long fence using steel helicopter landing pads leftover from the Vietnam War.
The building spree intensified after the 9/11 attack sparked fears of terrorist crossing our borders. The security fence Act, signed by Pres. G. W. Bush in 2006 added 548 miles of new fencing with another 137 miles under President Obama. Today, just over 700 miles of our southern border is fenced off.
76,000 illegals crossed our southern border in one month, 2,000 were put under quarantine to control contagious disease.
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the liberal media claim it to be a manufactured crisis claiming additional fencing is not needed.
Who are we to believe, the border patrol, who claim an additional 700 miles of fencing is needed, or elected officials with security and live within a gated property? Since the U.S. is expected to police the world a barrier wall, if erected on foreign soil, would be funded and built with little debate.
Robert L. Warner
Fremont