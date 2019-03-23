I was proud to volunteer my time and my airplane to help fly supplies into, and people out of, Fremont while the roads were all closed.
Many folks in town offer a huge debt of gratitude to Jim and Greg Kjeldgaard of Fremont Aviation as they worked countless hours arranging pilots, airplanes, and ground volunteers to pull off this important airlift. These are true unspoken heroes.
An event like this underscores the importance of general aviation and supporting small airports in Nebraska. Medical flights, crop dusting, delivery of vital good and services, and sometimes humanitarian uses are all within the capabilities of an airport, and Fremont is lucky to have a great field!
Matt Bogard, M.D.
Omaha