We wanted to give a huge thank you to all of the volunteers who were out with sandbags and sand last Friday and Saturday. While there is so much loss of property, these volunteers who I don't know and may never be able to personally thank, saved several businesses from a total loss.
Our whole church was praying and then I saw on Facebook the highway in front of our businesses filled with sandbags and people and I was amazed.
Once I was able to get to our business, I was nearly brought to tears when I saw it had been saved.
It was a miracle from above delivered through these brave, caring people of Fremont. God bless every one of them.
Tom Simms
Omaha