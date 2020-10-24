 Skip to main content
Endorsement letter deadlines
Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the Nov. 3 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. Oct. 29 to be considered for possible publication. Letters are limited to 350 words or less. Oct. 31 is the last day endorsement letters will be published. Our office at 135 N. Main St. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Letters may be emailed to newsroom@fremonttribune.com or find a submission form on our website, fremonttribune.com.

