Larry Marvin letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is abuse of power? What is violation of law?

I am of the opinion that you Republicans should immediately remove Governor Pete Ricketts from office, right now.

Page 5B of my Fremont Tribune says, “Supreme Court (of Nebraska) says Frakes must disclose lethal injection records.” (The article omits Governor Pete Ricketts from the legal battle of law violations.) Failure to provide Freedom of Information by law. Buying and possessing illegal drugs, executing-killing a criminal who allegedly was pardoned, pulling the curtain so our witnesses could not witness that the execution was not cruel and inhumane as was our electric chair. (As per lawsuit by the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, and ACLU.)

Now we have the destruction of small capitalists, by decreeing that bars, restaurants, fitness centers, beauty shops, nail salons, dentists must shut by governor’s orders. Well, when the airplane brought the sick patients from the cruise ship stranded at Japan, we brought the patients to our Nebraska Medical Center with no contamination.