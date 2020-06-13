Larry Marvin letter

What is abuse of power? What is violation of law?
I am of the opinion that you Republicans should immediately remove Governor Pete Ricketts from office, right now.
Page 5B of my Fremont Tribune says, “Supreme Court (of Nebraska) says Frakes must disclose lethal injection records.” (The article omits Governor Pete Ricketts from the legal battle of law violations.) Failure to provide Freedom of Information by law. Buying and possessing illegal drugs, executing-killing a criminal who allegedly was pardoned, pulling the curtain so our witnesses could not witness that the execution was not cruel and inhumane as was our electric chair. (As per lawsuit by the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, and ACLU.)
Now we have the destruction of small capitalists, by decreeing that bars, restaurants, fitness centers, beauty shops, nail salons, dentists must shut by governor’s orders. Well, when the airplane brought the sick patients from the cruise ship stranded at Japan, we brought the patients to our Nebraska Medical Center with no contamination.
Then we brought the tourists from that same cruise ship to Camp Ashland, with no contamination. Now we have thousands of sick people and we just say to self-isolate. I have not seen any signs or place cards on their home saying they are quarantined by law, but yet we close all these businesses and I have to self-quarantine and these businesses are going broke because my/our government did not quarantine the sick?
Well, I am of the opinion that my/our government is acting like a dictatorship. When is it too late? We Americans are capitalists and we save our money and invest our money to accumulate more money for ourselves and our posterity. If 25% of our businesses ordered closed will never reopen financially, then my/our government has in effect murdered, killed, or destroyed the life savings of all these fellow citizens.
Just thinking about our future.
Larry Marvin
Fremont
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!